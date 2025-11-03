Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits his second shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2020 where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.310
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.423
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.350
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.394
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.689
|0.785
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.423 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim excelled around the greens this season with a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
- Kim ranked 46th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 882 points this season, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
