7H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits his second shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2020 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-73+2

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3100.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4230.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3500.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.394-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.6890.785

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.423 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Kim excelled around the greens this season with a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
    • Kim ranked 46th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 882 points this season, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

