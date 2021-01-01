Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 National Capital Open to Support Our Troops
Additional Victories (1)
-
2015 National Capital Open to Support Our Troops
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2015 Defeated Taylor Pendrith, National Capital Open to Support Our Troops
Personal
- Was late getting into golf and did not play an event until age 16.
- Enjoys basketball and tennis.
- Loves baseball, basketball, health and fitness, food and the beach.
Special Interests
- Sports enthusiast, enjoys baseball, basketball and tennis. Loves spending time at the beach. Health and fitness is a priority.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Barbasol Championship: Carded three bogey-free rounds to finish T3 at the Barbasol Championship, earning his second top-three result of the season. Led the field in Scrambling (92.31 percent).
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: At 11-under 277, finished T2 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March, collecting his second runner-up on TOUR. Earned back-to-back top-10s on TOUR for the first time since 2018 (T2/John Deere Classic, T7/Barbasol Championship).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Barbasol Championship: Carded three bogey-free rounds to finish T3 at the Barbasol Championship, earning his second top-three result of the season. Led the field in Scrambling (92.31 percent).
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: At 11-under 277, finished T2 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March, collecting his second runner-up on TOUR. Earned back-to-back top-10s on TOUR for the first time since 2018 (T2/John Deere Classic, T7/Barbasol Championship).
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, finishing the season at No. 108 in the FedExCup standings. Made 12 of 25 cuts and claimed two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a T3 at the Puerto Rico Open.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Tied two others for third at the Puerto Rico Open, his best result since a solo-third at the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Co-led the field in Scrambling (85.00%).
2019 Season
Playing his second season on TOUR, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, finishing No. 107 in the FedExCup standings. Earned two top-10s, with both coming in his first three starts of the season, and made the cut in 16 of 23 starts.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Broke 63 for the first time on TOUR with a final-round 62 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, leading to a third-place result. Made 15 birdies and no bogeys over his final 28 holes.
-
Safeway Open: Posted four sub-par scores at the Safeway Open, highlighted by a 5-under 67 in round three, to finish T4 at 13-under 275. In the final two rounds, made five birdies on holes 16-18.
2018 Season
One of eight rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, concluded the season at No. 101 in the FedExCup. First season on the PGA TOUR included 15 made cuts in 26 starts, with a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic the best of three top-10 finishes.
-
Barbasol Championship: Opened with back-to-back 68s in rounds one and two at the Barbasol Championship. In round three, made nine birdies and no bogeys, good for a 9-under 63. In the unscheduled Monday finish, posted a 2-under 70 to finish T7 at 19-under 269 with Hunter Mahan and Cameron Percy.
-
John Deere Classic: In his first start at the John Deere Classic, posted scores of 5-under 66 in the first two rounds, as well as the final round, to finish a career-best T2 with three others at 19-under 265. Along with third-round 67, posted four scores in the 60s for the first time on TOUR in his 23rd start.
-
Houston Open: The last man in the field of the Houston Open when Vaughn Taylor withdrew, went on to post rounds of 66-68-71-68 to finish alone in fifth place. Earned his first top-five in his 12th start of the season, marking his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, five additional top-10s and 16 cuts made. Was eighth in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a second-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Closed with a 6-under 65 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open for a T2 finish to move into second on the Regular Season money list.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Cruised to an eight-shot victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, tying the fourth-largest margin of victory in Korn Ferry Tour history. Carded a final-round 67 to secure his PGA TOUR card and his first career Tour victory, moving up to second on the money list. Trailed by one shot after the second round and carded a third-round 61 to take a seven-stroke lead after 54 holes.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Finished solo-fourth at the LECOM Health Challenge for his third top-five of the season after a final-round 69. Played in the final group after three consecutive 67s put him one back of the 54-hole leader Chesson Hadley.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Carded his third top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship with rounds of 67-72-71-73–283 (-5).
-
Panama Claro Championship: Arrived in Bogota with flu-like symptoms and missed the cut as a result. Took the weekend to rest up and arrived at the Panama Claro Championship refreshed. Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish solo-third, two shots back of the Andrew Putnam-Chris Baker playoff.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T5 finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. Came to the 72nd hole with a chance at a top-three finish, but made a double-bogey after losing his drive right off the tee.
2016 Season
Finished his initial campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour with 20 starts, two runner-ups, and 10 made cuts on his way to a 31st-place finish on the Regular Season money list.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Held a share of the 18-hole lead with a 7-under 64 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Finished T18.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Opened with rounds of 64-64--128 (-14) at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot to join J.J. Spaun and Grayson Murray in a share of the 36-hole lead. Posted a Saturday 63 to earn a one-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at 22-under par. Held a three-shot lead with six holes remaining in the event, but made back-to-back three-putt bogeys while J.J. Spaun converted birdies to watch his lead dissolve in just two holes. Responded to Spaun's birdies with birdies of his own at Nos. 15 and 17 to tie it up entering the 18th, but missed an 8-foot birdie putt to force a playoff after watching Spaun convert a birdie try from 12 feet. Runner-up his was his second of the year and his second consecutive top-10. His 25-under total would have been the lowest score in the history of the event if not for Spaun's score being one better.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Entered the final round two shots back of the lead at the Price Cutter Charity Championship but posted a 2-under 70 on the way to his second top 10 as a rookie with a T9 finish.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Opened with a 2-under 70 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship- good for T71 after 18 holes - but closed with rounds of 64-65-69 for his best finish ever on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T2 finish.
2015 Season
Finished the 2015 season fourth on the Order of Merit to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2016.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Fired a bogey-free 66 in the final round and totaled 20-under 264 at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops. Earned a berth in the playoff with Taylor Pendrith. Earned first victory of season with a par on the first extra hole, rising to second place on the money list at the time.
-
The Players Cup: Continued strong play with a T8 finish at The Players Cup.
-
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: After 54 holes, was one stroke behind the leader at the Syncrude Boreal Open, with a 15-under-par 201. Faltered with a final-round 74 to finish T4.
2014 Season
-
ATB Financial Classic: Earned top-10 finish at the ATB Financial Open in his seventh start, with opening rounds of 67-64 (T10).
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Moved up the leaderboard with a T7 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open, the second event of the Mackenzie Tour season.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Was T2 at the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying School in California to earn exempt status.
Amateur Highlights
- Earned seven individual wins during his collegiate career at Stetson University.
- Won the 2012 Atlantic Sun Conference individual championship.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE