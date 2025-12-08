PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on securing his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Ryder's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4770-65-67-68-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-66-67-76-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2068-71-71-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2965-73-71-68-11--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-82+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1966-69-69-66-1044
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6870-64-70-73-73.125
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Ryder has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.198-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0410.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.093-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6260.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3770.375

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW