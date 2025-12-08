Sam Ryder betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on securing his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Ryder's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|66-69-69-66
|-10
|44
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|70-64-70-73
|-7
|3.125
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Ryder has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.198
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.041
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.093
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.626
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.377
|0.375
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
