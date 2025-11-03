PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Ryder's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3069-69-70-68-12
    2023T864-65-73-65-17
    2022MC73-67-2
    2021MC72-70E
    2020T6666-75-70-72-1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-66-67-76-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2068-71-71-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2965-73-71-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-82+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1966-69-69-66-1044.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6870-64-70-73-73.125
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1410.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0080.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0620.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.557-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3460.258

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (130th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Ryder sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

