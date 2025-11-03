Sam Ryder betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Ryder's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|2023
|T8
|64-65-73-65
|-17
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2020
|T66
|66-75-70-72
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|66-69-69-66
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|70-64-70-73
|-7
|3.125
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.141
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.008
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.062
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.557
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.346
|0.258
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (130th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Ryder sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
