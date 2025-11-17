Sam Ryder betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ryder's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2022
|MC
|65-80
|+3
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|66-69-69-66
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|70-64-70-73
|-7
|3.125
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.141
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.008
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.062
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.557
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.346
|0.353
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Ryder earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.