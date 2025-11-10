Sam Ryder betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Ryder's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|2023
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|66-69-69-66
|-10
|44
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|70-64-70-73
|-7
|3.125
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.141
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.008
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.062
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.557
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.346
|-0.159
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (132nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Ryder has sported a -0.008 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
- Ryder ranks 108th with 368 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.23% ranks 36th on TOUR in 2025, while he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
