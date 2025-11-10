PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
32M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Ryder's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T571-62-68-69-14
    2023MC70-68-4
    2020MC73-69E

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-66-67-76-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2068-71-71-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2965-73-71-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-82+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1966-69-69-66-1044
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6870-64-70-73-73.125
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-72E--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.1410.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0080.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.062-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.557-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.346-0.159

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (132nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Ryder has sported a -0.008 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
    • Ryder ranks 108th with 368 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.23% ranks 36th on TOUR in 2025, while he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

