Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica / Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada / PGA TOUR Series-China / Qualifying tournament #1 (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Huntsville Championship
Forme Tour Victories (3)
- 2016 Freedom 55 Financial Championship
- 2019 Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist, Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates
Additional Victories (1)
-
2016 Freedom 55 Financial Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
-
2020 Lost to Chad Ramey, David Kocher, El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA
-
2020 Defeated Billy Kennerly, Mito Pereira, Huntsville Championship
National Teams
- 2012 World Amateur Team Championship for France
- 2016 Aruba Cup
Personal
- Lists the coolest thing he's ever done outside of golf as scuba diving.
- Favorite athletes are Tony Parker and Tiger Woods.
- Cites his favorite sports teams as the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.
- Favorite golf course is Whispering Pines.
- Dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, his dad and his grandfather.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Huntsville Championship: Held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and converted it into his first Korn Ferry Tour victory, defeating Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira with an eagle on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Huntsville Championship. After making the turn at 2-over par, he played the final eight holes of regulation at 3-under par and posted rounds of 65-67-64-69 for a 15-under 265.
2020 Season
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded four sub-par rounds, including a second-round 66, to finish T7 at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Earned his third runner-up finish of the season at 9-under 275 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz after sharing the 54-hole lead with eventual champion Lee Hodges.
-
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded weekend rounds of 68-69 to finish T2 at 14-under 274 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, his second top-five finish in a row.
-
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Co-led after 36 holes at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons before going on to finish T3 at 20-under 268.
-
Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Led after 18 holes and co-led after 36 holes before settling for a T14 finish at 5-under at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Posted a four-day total of 12-under 276 to earn a spot in a playoff at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, eventually finishing T2. During Thursday’s first round, recorded his first double eagle in competition by holing a 7-iron from 221 yards at the par-5 first (his 10th).
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making the cut in every start and recording two wins and eight top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 1 on the Order of Merit to win the Mackenzie Tour Player of the Year Award and full status on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour. His 234 birdies led the Tour.
-
Players Cup: Moved 44 spots up the leaderboard Sunday, thanks to a final-round 65—the low score of the day—at Southwood G&CC. Finished the week at 12-under par to finish T4 alongside Will Gordon and Jared Wolfe. That performance allowed him to maintain the No. 1 spot on the Order of Merit. The finish was his eighth top-10 in 10 2019 Mackenzie Tour starts.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Made six birdies on his front nine during the final round to get himself into contention at Country Hills GC, eventually picking up his seventh top-10 finish of the season, breaking par in each round to finish alone in fourth place.
-
HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Breaking par during each round at Oakfield G&CC for the seventh consecutive Mackenzie Tour event, improved his streak to 28 under-par rounds in a row on his way to a T9 finish, his sixth top-10 finish of the season.
-
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: As he has done all season, shot four under-par rounds, firing 67 or better each day for the second consecutive event on his way to his second victory of the season. Battling alongside Taylor Pendrith during the final round at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, managed to win by three strokes due to a 5-under finish in his last 10 holes.
-
Windsor Championship: For the fifth consecutive tournament, broke par in every round at Ambassador GC—extending his streak to 20 consecutive under-par rounds to begin the season. Made birdie on the final hole Sunday to jump into a T2 with five others. Made 24 birdies and two eagles during the event in early July, closing with a final-round 67.
-
GolfBC Championship: Continued his steady, solid play with a T6 with Greg Eason and William Register at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC. Kept his streak of under-par rounds alive, at 12, shooting scores of 70-67-65-69. The finish was his third consecutive top-10 to begin the season.
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Made only two bogeys during the tournament and broke 70 in each round in Victoria, including a final-round 65 that included a 40-foot eagle make on hole No. 12 that gave him a one-stroke lead over Doc Redman. Hung on to capture his second career Mackenzie Tour victory that also earned him an exemption into the following week’s RBC Canadian Open.
-
Canada Life Open: Made nine birdies during his second round to fire a 64, his low round of the week. Made only three bogeys all week, finishing with a bogey-free 68 to finish alone in sixth, at 16-under.
2018 Season
In 12 Mackenzie Tour starts, made the cut in eight tournaments, adding one top-10. Finished the season 39th on the Order of Merit.
-
Players Cup: Carded a T5 finish after entering the week having missed the cut in four of his previous five starts. Shot 67-69-66 over the final three rounds to card his best Mackenzie Tour finish since winning the season-ending 2016 Freedom 55 Financial Championship, which gave him a berth onto the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. His final-round 66 matched winner Tyler McCumber for the low round of the day. Pulled to 7-under on the round with four holes left to play but ended with two bogeys, a birdie and a par to finish at 6-under. Birdied seven of his first 13 holes, including five consecutively on Nos. 9-13, which matched the best birdie streak on the Tour this season, held by 18 others.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour by finishing third, a final-round 66 helping him secure the top-five finish at Carlton Oaks CC.
2017 Season
Played in 20 tournaments, recording one top-10 and finishing 115th on the money list.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: After three missed cuts, carded 65-68 on the weekend for a T9.
2016 Season
Made 11 starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, finishing sixth on the Order of Merit with one victory, three top-10s, and eight cuts made.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Recorded his first career professional victory, shooting rounds of 63-66-61-68 to finish at 22-under and capture the season-ending event by a shot over Vaita Guillaume.