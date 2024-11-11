Paul Barjon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon enters play in Southampton, BER, trying for better results Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Barjon is playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28.00 putts per round (26th).
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Barjon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon has an average of 1.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging -2.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranks ninth, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.904. Additionally, he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.22%.
- On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.1
|322.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.22%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.64
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.44%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|17.89%
|13.89%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 20.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Barjon has collected 92 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.343), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.067
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.904
|-1.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.856
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.041
|1.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.734
|-2.231
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
