4H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Barjon enters play in Southampton, BER, trying for better results Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Barjon is playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28.00 putts per round (26th).

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Barjon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barjon has an average of 1.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging -2.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranks ninth, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.904. Additionally, he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.22%.
    • On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9314.1322.4
    Greens in Regulation %16763.22%65.74%
    Putts Per Round16029.6429.3
    Par Breakers7824.44%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance17017.89%13.89%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 20.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Barjon has collected 92 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.343), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.067-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.904-1.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.856-1.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0411.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.734-2.231

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-73-67-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC78-68+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.