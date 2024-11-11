Paul Barjon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five events, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Barjon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.

Barjon has an average of 1.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.