Paul Barjon betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Paul Barjon waits to play his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Paul Barjon returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Barjon's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T57
|68-68-71-71
|-7
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Barjon's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Barjon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2.240
Barjon's recent performances
- Barjon had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
- He has averaged - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon has averaged - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
No YTD stats are available for Barjon.
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
