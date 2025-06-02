1H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Paul Barjon waits to play his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)