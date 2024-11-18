Paul Barjon betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Paul Barjon struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Barjon has entered The RSM Classic once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Barjon's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|MC
|69-72
|-1
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging 3.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.3 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 181st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.904, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.18%.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.3
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.18%
|65.15%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.53
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.62%
|24.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.76%
|14.14%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has played 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut five times (20%).
- Currently, Barjon ranks 179th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.808.
- Barjon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon produced his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 0.488. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.343, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.067
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.904
|-1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.856
|-1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.041
|3.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.734
|-1.116
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.