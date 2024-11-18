Paul Barjon betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Barjon is averaging 3.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.