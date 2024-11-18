PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Paul Barjon betting profile: The RSM Classic

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Paul Barjon struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Barjon at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Barjon has entered The RSM Classic once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Barjon's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/18/2021MC69-72-1

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging 3.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.3 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 181st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.904, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.18%.
    • On the greens, Barjon's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11313.3315.5
    Greens in Regulation %17163.18%65.15%
    Putts Per Round15829.5327.9
    Par Breakers7624.62%24.75%
    Bogey Avoidance17417.76%14.14%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has played 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut five times (20%).
    • Currently, Barjon ranks 179th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.808.
    • Barjon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon produced his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 0.488. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.343, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.067-1.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.904-1.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.856-1.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0413.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.734-1.116

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-73-67-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC78-68+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.