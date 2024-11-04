Paul Barjon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
At the Shriners Children's Open, Paul Barjon struggled, missing the cut at TPC Summerlin. He is looking for better results in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Barjon is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barjon finished 33rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 325.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon has an average of 0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -2.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 ranks 86th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -0.904.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranks 157th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|325.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.96%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.42%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.71%
|12.50%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Barjon, who has 92 points, currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.808 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.343, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.067
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.904
|-1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.856
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.041
|0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.734
|-2.820
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.