Paul Barjon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.808 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.343, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.