PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    At the Shriners Children's Open, Paul Barjon struggled, missing the cut at TPC Summerlin. He is looking for better results in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Barjon is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Barjon finished 33rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 325.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon has an average of 0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -2.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barjon .

    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 ranks 86th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -0.904.
    • On the greens, Barjon's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranks 157th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9314.2325.8
    Greens in Regulation %16462.96%65.74%
    Putts Per Round15729.5829.4
    Par Breakers7624.42%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.71%12.50%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Barjon, who has 92 points, currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.808 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.343, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.067-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.904-1.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.856-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0410.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.734-2.820

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-73-67-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC78-68+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.