Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2019 LECOM Suncoast Classic

Forme Tour Victories (1)

2013 Wildfire Invitational

Personal

Has four brothers and one sister.

Attended Colorado Academy in Denver, Colo.

Was all-state in high school in both golf and basketball.

Earliest golf memory was hitting golf balls in family backyard in the mountains and then having an "Easter egg hunt" to find them.

Picked golf over basketball ("Not tall enough to play in the NBA.").

If not a professional golfer, he would probably just move to Bora Bora, open a tiki bar and disappear off the grid.

Biggest thrill outside golf is heli-skiing.

Favorite course he's played is Cypress Point.

Likes all Colorado sports teams, especially the Denver Broncos.

Favorite TV show is "Shameless" and favorite movie is "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Favorite entertainers are Lupe Fiasco and Dermot Kennedy. Favorite book is Ready Player One. Favorite places are Telluride and Bora Bora. Favorite food is sushi.

Dream foursome would be E. Harvie Ward, Walter Hagen and Yohann Benson.

Bucket list includes playing Augusta National, setting foot on every continent and skiing in Europe.

Supports the Salvation Army and the First Tee of Colorado.

First-tee intro song would be "The Instrumental" by Lupe Fiasco.

Proposed to his girlfriend on No. 18 at Pebble Beach after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2015.

Special Interests

Video games, fine dining, friends, skiing.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

In his fourth season on the PGA TOUR, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second time and to the BMW Championship for the first time, finishing the season No. 44 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded the first three top-10s of his career and made 19 cuts in 24 starts. Recorded 47 scores in the 60s, tied with Sungjae Im for the most on TOUR.

Houston Open: Tied Scott Harrington for second at the Houston Open and was the only player in the field to record four scores in the 60s. Played the par-3s in 4-under, tied with Stewart Cink for best in the field.

2019 Season

Won the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 10th in the final priority ranking. Collected four top-10 results and made 16 cuts in 23 starts on the season.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded rounds of 65-66 on the weekend to rise to finish solo-fourth at 17-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.

Opened with rounds of 65-65 to hold the 36-hole lead before finishing T3 at 13-under 271 at the Knoxville Open. LECOM Suncoast Classic: Converted a 54-hole lead into his first Korn Ferry Tour victory with a final-round 5-under 67 to finish at 26-under 262 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. The win was his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since winning the 2013 Wildfire Invitational on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 72 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 26 starts, highlighted by a T6 at El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Finished at No. 75 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Bounced back from an opening-round 73 with rounds of 65-70-71 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova to finish the week T6.

2016 Season

With five top-25 finishes, advanced to FedExCup Playoffs for first time in his career at No. 113 in the standings through the Wyndham Championship. A missed cut at The Barclays ended his season at No. 115 in the FedExCup standings.

Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Best finish of the season came at the Puerto Rico Open (T15).

2015 Season

Despite a pair of top-25 finishes and 15 made cuts in 25 starts, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship at No. 164. Closed the year with a 70th-place effort at the Web.com Tour Championship. Was 36th on the final priority-ranking order.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he closed with a 67 to climb from a tie for 30th after three rounds to earn $35,125. That turned out to be enough to secure his TOUR card.

2014 Season

Finished his Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts during the 25-tournament season. Highlights included a runner-up performance, six top-10s and nine top-25s. Played on the weekend 19 times. Finished the Regular Season making the cut in his last eight tournaments. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (18th on the money list).

Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a missed cut at the Hotel Fitness Championship.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a missed cut at the Hotel Fitness Championship. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Later in June, entered the final round of the United Leasing Championship with a two-stroke lead. Despite a double bogey on the par-5 third hole, maintained his advantage heading into the back nine. He bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14 and was tied for the lead with eventual champion Greg Owen coming to the difficult 18th hole at Victoria National GC. Finished T2 after coming up short on his second shot on the par-4 and missing a 10-footer for par.

2013 Season

Played in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making eight cuts. Had four top-12 finishes. Finished the season third on the Order of Merit, which secured him a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Also secured a T7 at the Tour Championship.

Also secured a T7 at the Tour Championship. Wildfire Invitational: Posted a victory at the the Wildfire Invitational.

Posted a victory at the the Wildfire Invitational. Reno-Tahoe Open: In his lone PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open playing on a sponsor exemption.

2012 Season

Finished in the top 25 in four of his first five events on Tour.

The Players Cup: Posted a season-best finish of T6 at The Players Cup, one of four top-10s.

2011 Season

Finished 15th on the Order of Merit with $19,096.96.

Twin Oaks Championship: Turned pro in the fall and posted his first victory on the Golden State Tour at the Twin Oaks Championship.

Amateur Highlights