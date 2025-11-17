Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 35th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Hubbard's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2020
|T53
|68-67-69-73
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.042
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.113
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.050
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.197
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.217
|-0.196
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The RSM Classic.
