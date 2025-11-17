PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for 35th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at The RSM Classic.

    Hubbard's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3570-69-67-69-7
    2021MC74-69+1
    2020T5368-67-69-73-5

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.042-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1130.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0500.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.197-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.217-0.196

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

