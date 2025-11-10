PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St. George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for third at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T368-67-68-66-15
    2023MC70-67-5
    2022T2274-63-69-71-7
    2020T4170-67-68-72-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.042-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1130.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0500.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.1970.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2170.027

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

