Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hubbard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Hubbard has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.