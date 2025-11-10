Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St. George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for third at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|2023
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|2022
|T22
|74-63-69-71
|-7
|2020
|T41
|70-67-68-72
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.042
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.113
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.050
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.197
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.217
|0.027
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
