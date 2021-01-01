Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons
International Victories (2)
-
2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic [Asia]
-
2014 Omega European Masters [Eur]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2020 Lost to Stephan Jaeger, Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
Personal
- Caddied throughout college.
- Favorite golf memory was making a hole-in-one on No. 7 at Pebble Beach.
- Is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Oakland Raiders.
- Not many people know he is only half-Asian.
- Went to the same high school as Collin Morikawa (La Cañada High School) and earned his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour less than one hour after Morikawa earned his second win on the PGA TOUR (July 12, 2020).
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Highlighted by a third-round 8-under 64, finished the week T6 at 15-under 273 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
- WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a final-round 65 to rise to a T2 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
- TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title at 25-under 263 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. Carded a 10-under 62 in the third round to match Fred Couples’ competitive course record and take the 54-hole lead before converting on Sunday with a closing 66.
- Panama Championship: Used three rounds in the 60s en route to a T10 finish at the Club de Golf de Panama.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded a final-round 65, the low round of the day, to rise to a T2 finish in his hometown of Las Vegas at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
-
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Carded back-to-back bogey-free rounds Friday (6-under 64) and Saturday (3-under 67), had a streak of 52 consecutive holes without a bogey, and totaled 14-under 266 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin. He lost the first playoff hole with a three-putt bogey and finished solo 2nd.
2020 Season
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Highlighted by a third-round 8-under 64, finished the week T6 at 15-under 273 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a final-round 65 to rise to a T2 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
-
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title at 25-under 263 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. Carded a 10-under 62 in the third round to match Fred Couples’ competitive course record and take the 54-hole lead before converting on Sunday with a closing 66.
-
Panama Championship: Used three rounds in the 60s en route to a T10 finish at the Club de Golf de Panama.
2014 Season
-
Omega European Masters: Shot rounds of 67-64-66-65 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC to finish regulation tied with Graeme Strom at the Omega European Masters. In the sudden-death playoff, made a par on the first extra hole to Storm's bogey to secure his first European Tour title. Improved from No. 369 in the OWGR at the beginning of the week to No. 154.
2012 Season
-
Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic: Won his third start on the Asian Tour, at the Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic on a chip-in.
-
Asian Tour Qualifying School: Won the Asian Tour Qualifying School in January.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at Northwestern, where he won twice, including the 2010 Big Ten Championship. Was an All-American in 2011.
- Was a three-time league champion at La Canada High School in California.