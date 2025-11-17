David Lipsky betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
David Lipsky of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023 where he withdrew.
Lipsky's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|76
|-
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he withdrew after shooting a first-round 76.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.298
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.062
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.337
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.205
|-0.020
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.