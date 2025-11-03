PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 22, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

David Lipsky looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 22, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky finished tied for sixth at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Lipsky's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T671-67-66-67-17
    2023T1066-70-66-66-16
    2022MC77-69+4

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2873-67-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.228-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2980.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0620.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.337-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.205-0.186

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

