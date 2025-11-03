David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
David Lipsky looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 22, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Lipsky finished tied for sixth at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|2023
|T10
|66-70-66-66
|-16
|2022
|MC
|77-69
|+4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.228
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.298
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.062
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.337
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.205
|-0.186
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.80% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
