David Lipsky betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
David Lipsky of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Lipsky finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 5 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.228
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.298
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.062
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.337
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.205
|-0.252
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.