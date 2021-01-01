Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
PGA TOUR: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2012 Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2020 Lost to Daniel Summerhays, Kyle Jones, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Personal
- Sister competes in equestrian.
- Father, Paul, pitched for Oral Roberts' baseball team (1978-1982).
- Has used Randy Smith as instructor since age 8.
- Would most like to play Cypress Point.
- Not many people know he played baseball in sixth grade on the same team as Detroit Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
- Favorite college teams are the Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and his top pro teams are the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. Favorite TV show is "Friends," and his top movie is "American Psycho." Favorite book is the Holy Bible. Favorite athletes to watch are Josh Hamilton and Dirk Nowitzki. Favorite city to visit is Chicago and top vacation spot is Hawaii. Carries crackers in his golf bag for a snack. Favorite website is espn.com. Favorite app is Words with Friends.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Jack Nicklaus and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton.
- Bucket list is to have a full-time job in golf next year.
- Supports Just Say Yes, cystic fibrosis causes, Hunger Boosters, the North Texas PGA and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Opened with a pair of 4-under 68s and posted his second T2 finish of the 2020-21 season with a 13-under 275 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Closed with a 5-under 65 and finished T5 (his second top-10 in three starts) at 11-under 269 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Did not make a bogey in his final 49 holes and carded back-to-back 5-under 66s on the weekend for a T6 finish at 13-under 271 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
2020 Season
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Carded a final-round 8-under 64 to rise to a T3 finish at 20-under 268 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, his second top-five finish in three starts.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Spurred by a second-round 9-under 62, finished T2 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished the week at 20-under 264 to earn a spot in a playoff with Kyle Jones and Daniel Summerhays.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 76 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 26 starts, including a season-best T4 at the KC Golf Classic.
KC Golf Classic: Carded rounds of 67-67 on the weekend to finish T4 at 9-under 279 at the KC Golf Classic.
2013 Season
Made three of 18 cuts on TOUR to finish No. 205 in the FedExCup standings.
2012 Season
Finished the season No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR playing privileges for the 2013 season. Missed the cut in seven of his final 12 starts and his best finish was a T19 in that stretch but had built a solid foundation with enough insurance to lock up a spot among the leading money winners.
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Had another close call as he attempted to win for the second time. Made a late charge on the back nine at the Mexico Open, birdieing holes 10 through 14. Lipped out an 8-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with winner Lee Williams. The $67,500 he earned vaulted him to the top of the Korn Ferry Tour money list at the time.
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Enters his rookie season on the 2013 PGA TOUR with a missed cut at the 2012 HP Byron Nelson Championship his only previous TOUR start.
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Was T2 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship by posting four rounds in the 60s. Shared the second-round lead at 6-under with two others in the weather-plagued event. Was in the final group in the final round and missed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with clubhouse leader, and winner, Alex Aragon. Earned enough money to move to No. 2 on the money list at the time.
Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Earned his first career win in just his third pro start, taking the inaugural Chile Classic by three strokes over Joseph Bramlett. Grabbed a two-stroke lead after 36 holes with a course-record, 8-under 64. Added another 64 in the third round and upped his lead to six shots. An even-par front nine Sunday allowed some potential challengers to get close. Bramlett, 10 back to start the day, closed to within two, thanks to a birdie at No. 17. Playing 70 minutes behind Bramlett, he rolled in consecutive birdie putts at Nos. 13 and 14 to push his lead back to four. After a bogey at 15 he closed out the victory with three straight pars down the stretch. "It wasn't pretty, but it was enough," he said, while collecting the $108,000 first-place check to move to No. 3 on the money list at the time.
Amateur Highlights
- Only golfer in Highland Park High School history to start on four straight state championship teams.
- Won medalist honors at the 2011 ACC Championship.
- Named 2010 NCAA All American.
- Member of three straight ACC Championship teams at Georgia Tech.
- Named to the dean's list three years at Georgia Tech.