Paul Haley II Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2023, Paul Haley II has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Haley II has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of -10.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Haley II's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Haley II has an average finish of 66th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Haley II has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
- Paul Haley II has averaged 276.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Haley II is averaging -0.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Haley II is averaging -3.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haley II's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|284.1
|276.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|64.79%
|40.48%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.35%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|187
|16.97%
|15.48%
Haley II's Best Finishes
- Haley II teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Haley II's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -6 and finished fifth in that event.
- Haley II's 259 points last season placed him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Haley II's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.441
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.012
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.238
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.044
|-3.224
Haley II's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|35
|73-70-68-71
|-6
|12
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|73-68-66-67
|-6
|110
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|83
|72-66-76-73
|-1
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|67-72-71-68
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.