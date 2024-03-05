PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Paul Haley II Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Haley II Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2023, Paul Haley II has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Haley II at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Haley II has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of -10.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Haley II's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Haley II has an average finish of 66th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Haley II has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
    • Paul Haley II has averaged 276.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Haley II is averaging -0.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Haley II is averaging -3.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Haley II's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance185284.1276.0
    Greens in Regulation %16064.79%40.48%
    Putts Per Round11929.1428.6
    Par Breakers15720.35%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance18716.97%15.48%

    Haley II's Best Finishes

    • Haley II teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Haley II's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -6 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Haley II's 259 points last season placed him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haley II's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.441-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.012-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.238-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.044-3.224

    Haley II's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3573-70-68-71-612
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge573-68-66-67-6110
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8372-66-76-73-12
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M Open4370-68-70-68-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6767-72-71-68-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

