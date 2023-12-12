Paul Haley II Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Haley II's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.438. He missed the cut in that event.

Haley II's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 3.664 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Haley II's best performance this season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.054. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Haley II recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.611, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).