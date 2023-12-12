Paul Haley II Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Haley II takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Haley II's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Haley II's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Haley II has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Haley II has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Paul Haley II has averaged 283.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Haley II has an average of -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haley II is averaging -5.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
Haley II's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Haley II has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.352 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 185th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Haley II ranks 175th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.441. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.79%.
- On the greens, Haley II's -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 151st on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 19.50% of the time (177th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|283.6
|284.1
|185
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.30%
|64.79%
|160
|Putts Per Round
|29.9
|29.14
|119
|Par Breakers
|21.30%
|19.50%
|177
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.96%
|16.30%
|182
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Haley II's Best Finishes
- While Haley II hasn't won any of the 33 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
Haley II's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Haley II's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.438. He missed the cut in that event.
- Haley II's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 3.664 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Haley II's best performance this season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.054. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Haley II recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.611, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Haley II recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Haley II's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.759
|-0.352
|165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.721
|-0.441
|175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.893
|-0.012
|118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.969
|-0.238
|151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-5.343
|-1.044
|180
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Haley II's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|73-67-66-73
|279
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|72-70-70-71
|283
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-3
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|76-72
|148
|+6
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|62
|72-68-74-72
|286
|+6
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-67-67-69
|271
|-11
|26
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-65
|142
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|69
|72-67-67-79
|285
|-3
|3
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|68-75-74-77
|294
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-72-69-75
|286
|-1
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|69-75
|144
|+4
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|68-66-74-70
|278
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|35
|73-70-68-71
|282
|-6
|12
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|147
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|146
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|147
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|73-68-66-67
|274
|-6
|110
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|147
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|149
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-67
|142
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|83
|72-66-76-73
|287
|-1
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|142
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|144
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|70-68-70-68
|276
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|144
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-78
|150
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-75
|148
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|67-72-71-68
|278
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|139
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
