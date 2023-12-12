PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Paul Haley II Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Haley II takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Haley II at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Haley II's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Haley II's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Haley II has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Haley II has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Paul Haley II has averaged 283.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Haley II has an average of -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haley II is averaging -5.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Haley II's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Haley II has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.352 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 185th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Haley II ranks 175th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.441. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.79%.
    • On the greens, Haley II's -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 151st on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 19.50% of the time (177th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance283.6284.1185
    Greens in Regulation %71.30%64.79%160
    Putts Per Round29.929.14119
    Par Breakers21.30%19.50%177
    Bogey Avoidance12.96%16.30%182

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Haley II's Best Finishes

    • While Haley II hasn't won any of the 33 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.

    Haley II's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Haley II's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.438. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Haley II's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 3.664 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Haley II's best performance this season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.054. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Haley II recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.611, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Haley II recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Haley II's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.759-0.352165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.721-0.441175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.893-0.012118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.969-0.238151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-5.343-1.044180

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Haley II's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1273-67-66-73279-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5472-70-70-71283-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-68139-3--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC76-72148+6--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6272-68-74-72286+65
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2968-67-67-69271-1126
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-65142+2--
    January 19-22The American Express6972-67-67-79285-33
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6268-75-74-77294+64
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-72-69-75286-15
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC69-75144+4--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open2168-66-74-70278-1023
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72144+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3573-70-68-71282-612
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-71147+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73146+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76146+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-75147+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge573-68-66-67274-6110
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73147+3--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76149+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-67142+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8372-66-76-73287-12
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-70142E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75144E--
    July 27-303M Open4370-68-70-68276-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74144+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-78150+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-75148+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6767-72-71-68278-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72139-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71141-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

