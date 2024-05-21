Paul Haley II betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five appearances, Haley II has an average finish of 67th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Paul Haley II has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Haley II is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.