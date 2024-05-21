Paul Haley II betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Haley II placed fifth in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Haley II finished fifth (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Haley II's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|5
|73-68-66-67
|-6
Haley II's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Haley II has an average finish of 67th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Haley II hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Paul Haley II has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Haley II is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Haley II is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haley II's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|284.1
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|64.79%
|51.04%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.35%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|187
|16.97%
|14.93%
Haley II's best finishes
- Haley II participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Haley II put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 6-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Haley II compiled 259 points last season, which ranked him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Haley II's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.044
|-
Haley II's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|73-68-66-67
|-6
|110
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|83
|72-66-76-73
|-1
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|67-72-71-68
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|72-68-67-74
|-7
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.