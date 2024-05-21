PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Paul Haley II betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Haley II placed fifth in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    Latest odds for Haley II at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Haley II finished fifth (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Haley II's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023573-68-66-67-6

    Haley II's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Haley II has an average finish of 67th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Haley II hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Paul Haley II has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Haley II is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Haley II is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haley II .

    Haley II's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance185284.1285.7
    Greens in Regulation %16064.79%51.04%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.8
    Par Breakers15720.35%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance18716.97%14.93%

    Haley II's best finishes

    • Haley II participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Haley II put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 6-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Haley II compiled 259 points last season, which ranked him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haley II's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.044-

    Haley II's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge573-68-66-67-6110
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8372-66-76-73-12
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M Open4370-68-70-68-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6767-72-71-68-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5872-68-67-74-73
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-76+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.