Paul Haley II Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Haley II has an average finish of 62nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Haley II has an average finishing position of 62nd in his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of +2 over his last five events.

Paul Haley II has averaged 276.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Haley II is averaging -0.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.