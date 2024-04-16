Paul Haley II Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Haley II shot -6 and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Haley II has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 35th, posting a score of -6.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Haley II's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|35
|73-70-68-71
|-6
Haley II's Recent Performances
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Haley II has an average finishing position of 62nd in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of +2 over his last five events.
- Paul Haley II has averaged 276.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Haley II is averaging -0.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haley II has an average of -3.224 in his past five tournaments.
Haley II's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|284.1
|276.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|64.79%
|39.29%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.35%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|187
|16.97%
|15.87%
Haley II's Best Finishes
- Haley II participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 14 times (41.2%).
- Last season Haley II's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -6 and finished fifth in that event.
- Haley II collected 259 points last season, ranking 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Haley II's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.441
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.012
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.238
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.044
|-3.224
Haley II's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|73-68-66-67
|-6
|110
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|83
|72-66-76-73
|-1
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|67-72-71-68
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|72-68-67-74
|-7
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
