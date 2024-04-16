PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Paul Haley II Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Haley II of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Haley II shot -6 and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Haley II at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Haley II has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 35th, posting a score of -6.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Haley II's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20233573-70-68-71-6

    Haley II's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Haley II has an average finish of 62nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of +2 over his last five events.
    • Paul Haley II has averaged 276.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Haley II is averaging -0.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haley II has an average of -3.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haley II .

    Haley II's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance185284.1276.3
    Greens in Regulation %16064.79%39.29%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.9
    Par Breakers15720.35%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance18716.97%15.87%

    Haley II's Best Finishes

    • Haley II participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 14 times (41.2%).
    • Last season Haley II's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -6 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Haley II collected 259 points last season, ranking 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haley II's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.441-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.012-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.238-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.044-3.224

    Haley II's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge573-68-66-67-6110
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8372-66-76-73-12
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M Open4370-68-70-68-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6767-72-71-68-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5872-68-67-74-73

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haley II as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

