Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2013
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2013 Cape Breton Celtic Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2017 Defeated Camilo Villegas, Billy Horschel, Henrik Norlander, Blayne Barber, The RSM Classic
National Teams
- 2020 Olympic Games
- 2012 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Is the first player in TOUR history to win on the Mackenzie Tour–PGA TOUR Canada (PGA TOUR-era), Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR.
- Got his start in golf at the age of 7 when his parents brought him along to the driving range instead of hiring a babysitter.
- Dream as a child was to play in the NHL.
- Was a standard bearer in Mike Weir's group at the 2004 RBC Canadian Open, shortly after he won the Masters.
- Favorite pro teams are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Carolina Panthers, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Favorite college team is the Kent State Golden Flashes.
- Dream foursome would include "Messrs. Hogan, Nicklaus and Woods".
- Motto is "Success is never owned. It is rented, and the rent is due everyday."
- Dislikes anything with chocolate in it.
Special Interests
- Being outdoors, playing other sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Open Championship: Earned his first career top-10 in a major championship with a T6 at The Open Championship. Was one of three players in the field to record four scores in the 60s, along with champion Collin Morikawa and runner-up Jordan Spieth.
- U.S. Open: Held a share of the lead entering the final round of the U.S. Open in June before finishing T15.
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished solo-third at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in September, earning his second consecutive top-three result at the event. Moved into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time following the tournament.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
The Open Championship: Earned his first career top-10 in a major championship with a T6 at The Open Championship. Was one of three players in the field to record four scores in the 60s, along with champion Collin Morikawa and runner-up Jordan Spieth.
-
U.S. Open: Held a share of the lead entering the final round of the U.S. Open in June before finishing T15.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished solo-third at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in September, earning his second consecutive top-three result at the event. Moved into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time following the tournament.
2020 Season
Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing the season No. 14 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his second consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs and third total. Finished solo-second at The Honda Classic and recorded four top-10s in 22 starts, making 12 cuts.
-
BMW Championship: Finished T10 at the BMW Championship, making a 5-foot putt at the 72nd hole to move into the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open as one of the top two players not otherwise exempt in the top 10 and ties. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.274 per round).
-
Travelers Championship: Shot a first-round 60 at the Travelers Championship, his first career score of 60 or better, en route to a T3. Missed a 40-foot, 8-inch putt at his 18th hole (No. 9) in his attempt to shoot the 12th sub-60 score in PGA TOUR history. Marked the fifth 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 1-for-5) and second consecutive at the Travelers Championship (held a share of the 18-hole lead in 2019). Made consecutive birdies at No. 17 (47'9" putt) and No. 18 (43'7" putt from off the green) in the final round to finish at 17-under.
-
The Honda Classic: Made the cut at The Honda Classic on the number and went on to finish solo-second, recording a pair of 66s in the final two rounds. Played the final 36 holes three strokes better than any other player in the field. Marked his best result on TOUR since winning The RSM Classic in 2016. Made a 53-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on the 17th hole in the final round, marking his fifth career event making a putt of 50 feet or more.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, finishing the season No. 98 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s and made 15 cuts in 25 starts.
-
Charles Schwab Challenge: Highlighted by a third-round 5-under 65, finished T8 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Represented fifth career score of 65 or better and first since recording two at the 2018 John Deere Classic (65/R2, 65/R4).
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: En route to a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, closed with back-to-back 66s, recording a combined score of 132 or better in the final two rounds for the first time in his PGA TOUR career. Played the par 4s in 10-under, best in the field, and carded 25 birdies, tying his career-high entering the week (2018 RBC Canadian Open).
2018 Season
In his second season on the PGA TOUR, did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs following 11 made cuts in 28 starts, with three top-25s. Season-best came in his home country of Canada.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Won the Rivermead Cup as the low Canadian in the field at the RBC Canadian Open (T8) for the second consecutive season. Marked his first top-10 at the event (T8/2018, T32/2017, MC/2013, MC/2012) and first on TOUR since the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T10), a span of 47 starts.
2017 Season
Among his two top-10 finishes was his first career PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic. Advanced to the first three of four FedExCup Playoffs events, before ending his season ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings.
-
BMW Championship: Posted scores of 67-68-69-74--278 (6-under) to finish T44 and end his season ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished T10 in his inaugural start in Pebble Beach, with four under-par rounds.
-
The RSM Classic: Jumped out to the lead, with a first-round, career-low 9-under 61 at the Seaside Course, marking the lowest start in the tournament's seven-year history. Added rounds of 67-68-69 to hold the outright second- and third-round leads before earning a spot in a five-man playoff, which he eventually won on the third extra hole on Monday morning with a par on the par-3 17th hole. The victory, which came just two days before his 26th birthday, came in his ninth start on the PGA TOUR and his fifth of the season after finishing 28th in the final priority-ranking order following a season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Became the first Canadian to win on TOUR since Nick Taylor won the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship, adding his name to a list of Canadian TOUR winners that includes George Knudson, Mike Weir, Ian Leggatt, Stan Leonard, Richard Zokol, Dan Halldorson, Dave Barr, Al Balding, Jules Huot, Al Johnston, Stephen Ames and Taylor. (Ames and Johnston became Canadian citizens prior to winning). With the victory, became the first player to win on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada (PGA TOUR-era), Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR. In addition, became the fourth player to make The RSM Classic his first career PGA TOUR win (and third consecutive), joining Kevin Kisner (2015), Robert Streb (2014) and Tommy Gainey (2012). Statistically speaking, managed to get up-and-down from around the greens during regulation play 17 of 20 times throughout the week.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one win, two top-10s and 14 cuts made. Was 28th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Notched a T5 in Boise, posting rounds of 68-64-68-68--268 (16-under).
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Received one of 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the conclusion of the Regular Season after a T5 at Hillcrest CC, with Andrew Johnston.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Secured his PGA TOUR card with a victory at Highland Springs CC. Took the 54-hole lead with a third-round 64. Entered the final-round with a one-stroke advantage and carded a 66. Needed a birdie on the 72nd hole to edge out Richy Werenski for the win.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Posted a T5 at the Findley Lake, N.Y., event after a final-round 66.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Missed the cut in lone PGA TOUR start.
2015 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: On the Korn Ferry Tour, played one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut in South Carolina.
2014 Season
Made seven cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing 164th on the Money List. On the Korn Ferry Tour, played 20 events and made seven cuts. Was 164th in earnings at season's end.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: In his lone PGA TOUR Canada start, finished T15 in early September.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Best result was T46 in Portland.
-
Cleveland Open: Best finish was T55 in Cleveland in June.
2013 Season
Missed out on earning status at Mackenzie Tour Q-School. Finished the season atop the Order of Merit to earn exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2014. Finished No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit, with $52,114.29 in earnings. Earned Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year by finishing atop the Order of Merit and exempt status on the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour. Captured his first PGA TOUR Canada win at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic. Started season with no status.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic: With his runner-up finish a week earlier, earned a spot in the Eastern Canada event. Opened 68-69 and was six off Joel Dahmen's leading pace at the 36-hole mark at The Lakes GC. Was still six shots behind entering the final round, where he birdied five of his first six holes and four of his last five to defeat Ryan Williams by a shot.
-
Wildfire Invitational: Played way into the Peterborough, Ontario, tournament, where he would go to to finish T2, two shots behind winner Mark Hubbard. Fired rounds of 65-66-68-67 at Wildfire GC.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Playing on a sponsor's exemption, finished T10 to earn a spot in The Wildfire Invitational.
-
The Players Cup: Turned in a T3 in Winnipeg after receiving a sponsor's exemption. Used rounds of 66-67-70-71 to share third with Kent Eger, three shots behind winner Carlos Sainz, Jr.
Amateur Highlights
- Won 2011 and 2012 Canadian Amateur Championship.
- Captured three victories while playing at Kent State.
- Represented Canada in World Team Amateur in 2012 in Antalya, Turkey (T6).