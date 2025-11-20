Draws and Fades: Calm conditions set the stage for more low scores at Sea Island

Right now, we’ve got three tied at the top. Rico Hoey and Davis Thompson each posted matching 10-under 62s on the Plantation Course. But the round of the day belonged to Doug Ghim over on the host Seaside Course. Ghim fired a career-low 60, tying the tournament record and grabbing a share of the first-round lead for just the second time in his eight-year career. The first came earlier this year at the John Deere Classic, where he ultimately finished T31.