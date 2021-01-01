Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

2012 Forme Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2019

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2019 Desert Classic

Personal

Wife, Emily, is a Nurse Anesthetist.

Favorite food is Chicken Parmesan.

Loves spending time at a family cottage in Northern Michigan.

Is a big fan of Duke and St. Louis sports teams.

Two-time Academic All-America at Duke University.

Special Interests

Pickleball

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Held a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship before closing with a 3-over 75 to finish solo-fifth. Represented his first 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Held a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship before closing with a 3-over 75 to finish solo-fifth. Represented his first 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR.

2020 Season

Earned two runner-up finishes and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the second consecutive season and finishing the season No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, less than three points out of the TOUR Championship. Recorded three top-10s, with the second-place results coming at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and 3M Open, and made the cut in 18 of 25 starts.

3M Open: Finished solo-second at the 3M Open, two shots behind Michael Thompson. Made the cut on the number before finishing with scores of 63 (R3) and 64 (R4).

Finished solo-second at the 3M Open, two shots behind Michael Thompson. Made the cut on the number before finishing with scores of 63 (R3) and 64 (R4). Mayakoba Golf Classic: Collected first career runner-up on the PGA TOUR with a T2 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Co-led the field in Birdies (24).

2019 Season

In his rookie season, earned his first career PGA TOUR title at the Desert Classic and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, ending the season at No. 69 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of five rookies to win on the season and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship (eight total made the Playoffs). Collected two top-10s while making 11 cuts in 27 starts.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: At 7-under 281, finished T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Had missed five consecutive cuts prior to the top-10. With eagles on Nos. 10 and 16 in a final-round 67, joined Tommy Fleetwood (R2/Nos. 6 and 12) as the only players with two eagles in a round at Bay Hill.

At 7-under 281, finished T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Had missed five consecutive cuts prior to the top-10. With eagles on Nos. 10 and 16 in a final-round 67, joined Tommy Fleetwood (R2/Nos. 6 and 12) as the only players with two eagles in a round at Bay Hill. Desert Classic: Shot a final-round 65 to win the Desert Classic by one shot over Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin, earning his first PGA TOUR victory in his sixth career start. Became the first player to win in his sixth start or earlier since Smylie Kaufman at the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Entering the week with a career-low of 66 (R1/2018 Safeway Open), recorded three scores of 65 or better (63/R1, 63/R3, 65/R4). Made a 13-foot, 9-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole to break a tie with Mickelson and Hadwin. Needed just 98 putts for the week. Victory came at the age of 31 years, 3 months, 26 days.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 made cuts, one runner-up and four additional top-10s in 27 starts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 13 on the Regular Season money list. Was 37th in final priority-ranking order.

Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Went on to finish the week T4, securing a PGA TOUR card for the first time in his career.

Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Went on to finish the week T4, securing a PGA TOUR card for the first time in his career. Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Entered the final round of the Lincoln Land Championship four back in a tie for 13th. Opened Sunday with a front-nine 30 to take the lead at the turn. Birdied three of the first four holes on the back and was tied with Anders Albertson with five to play. Failed to get up and down for birdie on the par-5 16th and missed a short birdie try on the 72nd hole for a T2.

Entered the final round of the Lincoln Land Championship four back in a tie for 13th. Opened Sunday with a front-nine 30 to take the lead at the turn. Birdied three of the first four holes on the back and was tied with Anders Albertson with five to play. Failed to get up and down for birdie on the par-5 16th and missed a short birdie try on the 72nd hole for a T2. North Mississippi Classic: Posted a 5-under 211 at the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic to end the week T10.

Posted a 5-under 211 at the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic to end the week T10. El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Opened play at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova with a 5-under-par 67. Finished the week T6, his third top-10 finish in five events.

Opened play at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova with a 5-under-par 67. Finished the week T6, his third top-10 finish in five events. The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Carded 70-66-68-73 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club for a T10.

2017 Season

Finished at No. 44 on the Regular Season money list. In 24 events, carded three top-10 finishes. Finished at No. 75 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

LECOM Health Challenge: Finished solo-third at LECOM Health Challenge.

Finished solo-third at LECOM Health Challenge. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Turned in his best performance on Tour with a solo-fourth at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Recorded a tournament-low 63 on Sunday and moved 27 spots up the leaderboard.

2016 Season

Played 24 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, made 12 cuts and posted two top-10s. Earned a T6 the next week in Cartagena. Carded three straight 70s and stood T8 after 54 holes of the Servientrega Championship. Shot a final-round 71 to move up two spots.

Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Picked up his first top-10 at the Brasil Champions. Was in solo-sixth heading into the 72nd hole, but bogeyed and settled for a T7.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one runner-up, two top-10s, five top-25s and 13 cuts made. Was 51st on the combined final money list. Had just one top 25 the rest of the Regular Season, leaving him 46th entering the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Finals, made all four cuts, with his best showing a T22 in the opening-Hotel Fitness Championship.

In the Finals, made all four cuts, with his best showing a T22 in the opening-Hotel Fitness Championship. Greater Dallas Open: Second top-10 came at the Greater Dallas Open in early June. Entered the weekend one shot off the lead after rounds of 67-64. Struggled Saturday, carding a 74 that dropped him to T29. Bounced back with a final-round 63 that tied the course record. The career-low score was good enough for a solo-fourth and pushed him to 18th on the money list.

Second top-10 came at the Greater Dallas Open in early June. Entered the weekend one shot off the lead after rounds of 67-64. Struggled Saturday, carding a 74 that dropped him to T29. Bounced back with a final-round 63 that tied the course record. The career-low score was good enough for a solo-fourth and pushed him to 18th on the money list. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Picked up his first top-10 finish on Tour in early May at the United Leasing Championship. Posted 74-71-65-73 for a T2, five off winner Smylie Kaufman's pace.

2014 Season

Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Earned status on PGA TOUR Canada by finishing T2 at the Qualifying Tournament. Closed with a 7-under-par 65 to finish T8 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic, notching his second top-10. Finished season with 10 starts and a 32nd-place position on the Order of Merit.

The Great Waterway Classic: First top-10 came in his eighth start of the campaign, a T2 at The Great Waterway Classic. With rounds of 67-68-66-67, finished one shot shy of winner David Bradshaw.

2012 Season

As a Korn Ferry Tour member, made 17 starts, making six cuts. Best showing was a T9 at the WNB Golf Classic in September.

2011 Season

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his first PGA TOUR start. Won the Woodcreek Plantation on the Hooters Tour and also competed on the eGolf Tour.

Amateur Highlights