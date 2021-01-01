|
Adam Long
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
161 lbs
73 kg
Weight
September 25, 1987
Birthday
33
AGE
New Orleans, Louisiana (raised in St. Louis)
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Wife, Emily; Trevor
Family
Duke University (2010, Sociology)
College
2010
Turned Pro
$5,916,975
Career Earnings
St. Louis, MO, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Earned two runner-up finishes and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the second consecutive season and finishing the season No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, less than three points out of the TOUR Championship. Recorded three top-10s, with the second-place results coming at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and 3M Open, and made the cut in 18 of 25 starts.
2019 Season
In his rookie season, earned his first career PGA TOUR title at the Desert Classic and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, ending the season at No. 69 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of five rookies to win on the season and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship (eight total made the Playoffs). Collected two top-10s while making 11 cuts in 27 starts.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 made cuts, one runner-up and four additional top-10s in 27 starts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 13 on the Regular Season money list. Was 37th in final priority-ranking order.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 44 on the Regular Season money list. In 24 events, carded three top-10 finishes. Finished at No. 75 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2016 Season
Played 24 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, made 12 cuts and posted two top-10s. Earned a T6 the next week in Cartagena. Carded three straight 70s and stood T8 after 54 holes of the Servientrega Championship. Shot a final-round 71 to move up two spots.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one runner-up, two top-10s, five top-25s and 13 cuts made. Was 51st on the combined final money list. Had just one top 25 the rest of the Regular Season, leaving him 46th entering the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2014 Season
Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Earned status on PGA TOUR Canada by finishing T2 at the Qualifying Tournament. Closed with a 7-under-par 65 to finish T8 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic, notching his second top-10. Finished season with 10 starts and a 32nd-place position on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
As a Korn Ferry Tour member, made 17 starts, making six cuts. Best showing was a T9 at the WNB Golf Classic in September.
2011 Season
Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his first PGA TOUR start. Won the Woodcreek Plantation on the Hooters Tour and also competed on the eGolf Tour.
