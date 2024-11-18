Adam Long betting profile: The RSM Classic
Adam Long hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Long has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Long missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Long's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|11/18/2021
|16
|67-71-67-66
|-11
|11/19/2020
|30
|67-68-69-68
|-10
|11/21/2019
|35
|71-66-67-70
|-8
Long's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Long has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Adam Long has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Long has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.5
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.20%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.60%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.13%
|20.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 16.7%.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-64
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.