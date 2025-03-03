Adam Long betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his most recent tournament, Adam Long missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Long has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Long's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Long's recent performances
- Long has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
- Long has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.03%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.62
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.73%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.31%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut two times (15.4%).
- Last season Long's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 7-under and finished 43rd in that event.
- Long placed 220th in the FedExCup standings with 10 points last season.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-64
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
