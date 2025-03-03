PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Adam Long betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Long betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    In his most recent tournament, Adam Long missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better result March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Long at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Long has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Long's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-71-2

    Long's recent performances

    • Long has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Long has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Long .

    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.5
    Greens in Regulation %-66.03%%
    Putts Per Round-29.62
    Par Breakers-20.73%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.31%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's best finishes

    • Long did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut two times (15.4%).
    • Last season Long's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 7-under and finished 43rd in that event.
    • Long placed 220th in the FedExCup standings with 10 points last season.

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4367-73-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-64--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-79+5--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW