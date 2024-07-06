PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Adam Long betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links July 11-14, Adam Long will try to build upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 15-under and finished 16th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Long at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Long has played the ISCO Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 16th, posting a score of 15-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Long's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20231666-67-71-69-15

    Long's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging -3.807 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging -3.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.5296.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.36%60.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.6129.5
    Par Breakers-22.53%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.99%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's best finishes

    • Long is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.400

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4367-73-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-64--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic15068-79+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

