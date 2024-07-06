Adam Long betting profile: ISCO Championship
When he hits the links July 11-14, Adam Long will try to build upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 15-under and finished 16th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Long has played the ISCO Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 16th, posting a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Long's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
Long's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging -3.807 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging -3.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.5
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.36%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.61
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.53%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.99%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.400
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-64
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|150
|68-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
