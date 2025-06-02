Adam Long betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Adam Long plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Adam Long returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Long's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|69-67-68-63
|-18
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Long's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Long's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|6.667
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
Long's recent performances
- Long's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 43rd with a score of 7-under.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Long's advanced stats and rankings
- Long has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 277.8 yards.
- Long has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 11.11% for the 2025 season.
- Long has a Par Breakers percentage of 13.89% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
