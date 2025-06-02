PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Long betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Long plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Adam Long returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Long at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Long's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T469-67-68-63-18

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Long's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Long's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-71+1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-79+5--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4367-73-71-70-76.667
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--

    Long's recent performances

    • Long's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 43rd with a score of 7-under.

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    • Long has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 277.8 yards.
    • Long has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 11.11% for the 2025 season.
    • Long has a Par Breakers percentage of 13.89% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

