JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA Tour China Series Victories (3)
- 2014 Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open, Sanya Hainan Open, Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon
International Victories (3)
2014 Nanshan China Masters [OneAsia]
2016 Volvo China Open [Eur]
2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]
PLAYOFF RECORD
(0-1)
2014 Lost to Xinjun Zhang, Brett Drewitt, United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
National Teams
- 2016, 2018 World Cup
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2019 Presidents Cup
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played in 14 European Tour events, saw action in one PGA Tour of Australasia tournament and appeared in four PGA TOUR tournaments. Finished 79th in the Race to Dubai.
PGA Championship: Held a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Championship before finishing T17. Became the first player from China to hold a lead/co-lead after any round in a major championship. Marked his first 36-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Shot a first-round 64 to hold a one-shot lead after 18 holes in Shanghai before finishing T24. Became the first player from China to lead/co-lead after any round of a World Golf Championships event. Marked his first career lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
2019 Season
In 21 European Tour starts, enjoyed a 29th-place Race to Dubai finish. Posted three top-10s during the campaign.
Volvo China Open: Posted a pair of 66s on the weekend at Genzon GC in Guangzhou to finish alone in fourth, four shots behind winner Mikko Korhonen.
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play into the Round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing to eventual-champion Kevin Kisner, 6 and 5, for a T9 finish.
Saudi International powered by SBIA: Finished runner-up at the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBIA and came two strokes shy of champion Dustin Johnson. The week was highlighted by a third-round 8-under 62, which included four eagles (three on par 4s). Became the first player to make three eagle-2s in the same round on the European Tour.
2018 Season
Turkish Airlines Open: Lost to Justin Rose with a three-putt bogey on the first playoff hole at the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour. The week was highlighted by an 8-under 63 in the third round, where he made the turn in 29 and holed out from the rough for eagle on the par-4 10th. Started the final round with a three-shot lead and finished tied atop the leaderboard with Rose at 17-under. Three-putted from eight feet for bogey on the first playoff hole for the runner-up finish.
Masters Tournament: In his Masters debut, became the first professional from China to make the cut at the event. Finished T32 with rounds of 69-76-72-72--289 (+1).
Genesis Open: Only player to record an ace during the 2018 Genesis Open, holing a 6-iron from 189 yards at the sixth hole in the third round. Final-round 75 left him T53 at 2-over 286 at The Riviera Country Club.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Produced a late burst of scoring to hold off the challenge of Rory McIlroy and win his second European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Entered the final round one stroke clear of McIlroy but trailed the four-time major champion by two after ten holes at Emirates Golf Club. Birdied four of his last six holes for a final-round 3-under 69 and a record-low event total of 23-under to win by a stroke. Became the first Chinese player to break into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
2017 Season
Competed primarily on the European Tour, making fourteen starts and carding four top-25 finishes.
The Open Championship: Had a career-best solo-third finish at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship: Carded a final-round 7-under 63 in his Open Championship debut to finish solo third (the highest finish ever in a major championship by a player from China). Finished over three hours before the final group of the day and held the clubhouse lead at 6-under 274, eventually finishing solo third and six behind Jordan Spieth. Picked up 210 non-member points as he attempts to earn Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, needing to match or surpass the points earned by the player at No. 150 in last season's FedExCup standings (319 by Greg Owen). Currently has a total of 218 points.
2016 Season
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented China when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T50 in 60-player field.
-
Volvo China Open: Closed with a final-round, bogey-free, 8-under 64 at the Volvo China Open, winning his first European Tour title by three strokes over 54-hole leader Felipe Aguilar. Closed the week by playing his final 24 holes at the Topwin G&CC without a bogey and in the process became the second-youngest Asian winner in European Tour history (behind South Korea's Seung Yul Noh). Became the fourth Chinese player to win on the European Tour, joining Lianwei Zhang, Wenchong Liang and Ashun Wu (who won the Volvo China Open in 2015). Began the day two strokes behind Aguilar but found himself atop the leaderboard at 22-under following a birdie on the 71st hole. When Aguilar hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole, a par on the last was enough to secure the victory.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one top-10, seven top-25s and 16 cuts made. Was 61st on the final combined money list. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made two of four cuts (T66 and T61).
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: In August, picked up his first career Korn Ferry Tour top-10 in his 17th Tour start. Opened the Price Cutter Charity Championship 68-66-69. Eagled the par-5 finishing hole at Highland Springs CC in the first and third rounds. Started the final round tied for 18th, then fired a back-nine 31 for a T6 showing. The career-low performance moved him from No. 57 to No. 40 on the money list at the time. Finished the Regular Season 49th on the money list, playing in 20 of the 21 tournaments.
Panama Claro Championship: Hovered near the lead in the first two rounds of the season-opening Panama Claro Championship, his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. Grabbed the 54-hole lead at 9-under after a 5-under 65 at the windswept Panama GC. Led by one heading into the final round but failed to make a birdie on the last day. Fell behind with three bogeys on the front nine and then stumbled at the finish with three more bogeys down the stretch, finishing with a 6-over 76 that put him solo 11th. Victory in Panama would have made him the youngest tournament winner in Korn Ferry Tour history, two months younger than 2007 winner Jason Day.
Volvo China Open: At the Volvo China Open, was again in contention before a final-round 74 at Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC left him T6, three shots behind winner and countryman Ashun Wu.
Shenzhen International: Opened 71-73 at the European Tour's Shenzhen International in April before making his move on the weekend. Shot a 7-under 65 in the third round at Genzon GC then fired a Sunday 67 to take a two-stroke clubhouse lead. Watched as Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat tied him with an eagle at the par-5 17th hole, enough to force a playoff. Watched on the first playoff hole as Aphibarnrat drained a 12-foot birdie putt to win. Settled for a second-place finish and a â‚¬257,442 payday.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Arrived in Shanghai with hopes of earning his first PGA TOUR victory in front of his home-country fans. Opened the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions with a 6-under 66 and was three back of Branden Grace. After a second-round 69, moved into contention with a third-round 66 that placed him one off the lead. Played the final round with Jordan Spieth and struggled out of the gate. Rebounded nicely on the back nine, got up and down for par on the 72nd hole and recorded a T7 with Spieth, Patrick Reed and Matthew Fitzpatrick. His performance at Sheshan International GC was the highest finish by a player from China in PGA TOUR history, surpassing the T8 by Wenchong Liang at the 2010 PGA Championship.
2014 Season
TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: In his final start of the season, left no doubt who was the best player in the Series as he opened with a 7-under 65 at the Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon. Took a five-shot lead into the weekend then faltered Saturday, shooting a 1-over 73 and watching his advantage drop to one stroke over Mu Hu. After an opening bogey, birdied his next three holes and cruised from there, defeating Beaufils by five shots. Moved inside the top 200 in the OWGR and earned fully-exempt status on the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour as the circuit's Order of Merit winner.
Hainan Open: At the Hainan Open, won a second PGA TOUR China title and did it again in convincing fashion. Broke free from a 36-hole tie atop the leaderboard with Drewitt to take a six-shot lead into the final round. Saw his advantage balloon to eight shots midway through the final round at Luhuitou GC before he settled on a six-shot victory over Drewitt and South Korea's Dohyun Kim. Joined David McKenzie as a two-time winner on Tour and moved into the top spot on the Order of Merit with one tournament remaining on the schedule. Also ascended to No. 248 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest career position.
Nine Dragons Open: Started slowly at the Nine Dragons Open in November, shooting three consecutive 73s. Began the final day at 3-over and in 18th place. After making double bogey on the eighth hole, to drop to 1-over for the day, played his final 10 holes in 7-under to finish fifth. He began his charge with an eagle on No. 9 and then made another eagle on No. 12. It was the third time this season he has had two eagles in the same round.
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Finally broke through and won for the first time as a professional when he emerged from a 54-hole tie with Chinese Taipei's Shih Chang Chan at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open in late-September and cruised to an eight-shot victory. With the final round played in windy and rainy conditions at St. Andrews Zhengzhou GC, he was one of only three players to record an under-par round Sunday. Shot a 4-under 68 to go with his 72-67-68 start to earn the second-largest winning margin in Series' history, trailing only Jeunghun Wang's 10-shot triumph at the Mission Hills Haikou Open). The ¥216,000 payday moved him to No. 3 on the Order of Merit and inside the top 500 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time (No. 446).
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: After missing his first cut of the season, at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open, recovered at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing and finished T9. Opened 68-67 before faltering in the third round, with a 5-over 77. Made a nice comeback on the final day, shooting a 3-under 69 to earn his fourth top-10 of the season.
Lanhai Open: Continued his impressive season with another top-five outing, this time a T5 at the Lanhai Open outside Shanghai. Made two eagles in a round, on Nos. 9 and 12, in the third round, the second time he had two eagles in a round during the season. Added a first-hole eagle Friday.
Nanshan China Masters: Continued his mastery on the OneAsia Tour, winning for a second consecutive start. Opened 68-65 at the Nanshan China Masters at Nanshan International GC. Was only even-par on the weekend (72-70) but that was more than enough to give him a four-shot victory over South Korea's Jun Seok Lee and a U.S. $180,000 payday, the richest of his career. Moved to No. 2 in the OneAsia Tour Order of Merit, U.S. $3,329 behind No. 1 Seung Hyuk Kim. The victory made him, at age 19, the youngest champion in OneAsia Tour history, surpassing South Korea's Bio Kim, who was 20 when he won the 2011 Nanshan China Masters. Had watched his lead dwindle to two strokes on the back nine Sunday after a bogey-double bogey effort at Nos. 11 and 12. Made three birdies over his final six holes coming in to earn his final margin.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Had another strong tournament, finishing T2 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open losing in a playoff to Brett Drewitt. Became the first player in PGA TOUR China Series to make two eagles in one round (at Nos. 5 and Nos. 15), putting himself in position for the win. After the second eagle, finished bogey-par-par to make the playoff with Drewitt and Xin Jun Zhang. Made par to match the other players on the first playoff hole then missed the green short on his second-extra-hole approach and watched as Drewitt won the title with a birdie.
Volvo China Open: Was poised to make a strong finish at the European Tour-OneAsia Tour co-sponsored Volvo China Open until a final-round 78 (after a third-round 67) dropped him into a T50.
Buick Open: Picked up his first PGA TOUR China Series' top-10, thanks to three under-par rounds to start the Buick Open. Stumbled a bit on the final day, shooting a 1-over 73, to T5 with countryman Ze Yu He.
Indonesian PGA Championship: Opened his season with a pair of 67s at the Japan Golf Tour's Indonesian PGA Championship. Closed with a 68 after an even-par 72 in the third round left him T13.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In Shanghai, had a stellar final round at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Fired a 5-under 67 Sunday at Sheshan International GC to T35. His 67 was bettered only by one player Sunday–Henrik Stenson (65). His T35 beat the T39 he shot in the event a year earlier.
2013 Season
SK Telecom Open: Added a T51 at the SK Telecom Open at Pinx GC and a T58 at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship. Finished 58th on the OneAsia Tour's Order of Merit.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Only other top-30 came at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters, a T27 thanks to a pair of even-par 72s on the weekend. Other top-50 finishes were at the BMW Masters (42nd), the Foshan Open on the European Challenge Tour (T45) and the Indonesia PGA Championship (T48).
Heritage Classic: In his next start, at the Heritage Classic on the PGA Tour of Australasia, shot a second-round 68 and a final-round 69 to T18.
-
New Zeland PGA Championship: His lone top-10 came at the New Zeland PGA Championship. Started slowly, opening with a 2-over 74 before rebounding with a 65-66 showing over his next two rounds. Closed with a 69 to T5.
2012 Season
On the Asian Tour, made two starts, with his only made cut a T68 at the Thailand Open in August. Missed the cut at the OneAsia Tour's Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open.
BMW Masters: Made the cut at the BMW Masters in Shanghai in late-November. Shot rounds of 71-73-78-73 at Lake Malaren GC.
Australian PGA Championship: Played in the Australian PGA Championship, finishing T3.
2011 Season
Finished 121st on the OneAsia Order of Merit.
Nanshan China Masters: Picked up a T25 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in June–shooting rounds of 70-71-70-74.
Australian Open: Best finish was a T39 at the co-sanctioned (with the PGA Tour of Australasia) Australian Open. Finished at even-par at the Hyatt Regency GC.
Completed his inaugural PGA TOUR China Series' season with a flourish, winning his final two events, capturing the Order of Merit title and earning Player of the Year honors.
