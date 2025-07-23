Haotong Li is breath of fresh air golf fans don't know they need
3 Min Read
Haotong Li flights approach from rough to set up birdie at The Open
Written by Amanda Cashman
BLAINE, Minn. – “That’s in the hole!”
The shout rang out from Alex Noren and Yi Cao, echoing across TPC Twin Cities on a quiet Tuesday practice round. Haotong Li, standing in a scruffy waste area at the bottom of a hill, paused mid-climb, his ball sailing toward the green.
“Are you both (expletive) with me?” Li yelled back, laughing as he scrambled up the slope.
Turns out, they were. The ball finished safely on the green – about 25 feet short of the pin, not quite the miracle shot his playing partners pretended it was. As Li emerged, Noren and Cao burst out in laughter, their caddies joining in. It wasn’t the first time or the last time their practice round devolved into playful banter, their loud camaraderie drawing curious fans closer with each exchange.
By the time Li left the green, umbrella in hand and his collar popped against the Minnesota sun, the crowd trailing him had grown. A few young kids clutching flags peeled away from Noren and Cao to follow Li, the clear star of the group. Even on a casual Tuesday before the 3M Open, the 29-year-old Chinese fan favorite commanded the spotlight. And for good reason.
Li is fresh off a career-defining moment – a final-round tee time in the last pairing at The Open Championship, where he played alongside eventual champion Scottie Scheffler. His gritty T4 finish not only earned him a spot in the 2026 Masters, it also vaulted him to No. 3 in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings, making him nearly a lock to finish within the top-10 threshold required to secure his PGA TOUR card.
Haotong Li uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
But here in Minnesota, on his first U.S. start since January of 2022, Li is playing with nothing but momentum. No TOUR status (yet), no FedExCup Playoffs race to worry about, just the confidence and joy that comes from knowing he belongs. And that joy is contagious.
Li talks about his time with Scheffler the way a fan might – equal parts awe and admiration.
“Playing with Scottie is quite relaxed,” Li reflected prior to the 3M Open. “He has such a great, kind heart. Some of his tee shots amaze me. He never misses in the wrong spot. World No. 1 – what can you say?”
But it’s not just admiration – it’s connection. He’s texted with Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott (and he responded, Li noted emphatically). He’s traded inside jokes on Instagram with Justin Thomas, and he even said he plans on moving to Jupiter, Florida, next year to be closer to golf’s inner circle.
“I know Justin Thomas quite well, and Rory [McIlroy] as well,” he said, grinning. “I’m so glad to have those kinds of friends to help me out.”
For a player who turned professional back in 2011, this new chapter feels like a fresh start. Li isn’t just competing, he’s carving out his place among the game’s elite. He’s laughing louder, connecting deeper and letting his personality shine in a way that resonates with fans.
Even after his final round at The Open, Li kept the mood light, sharing jokes from his pairing with Scheffler before carrying the conversation to Instagram – where Thomas jumped in with a playful comment. It’s clear he’s as well-liked in the locker room as he is among fans, his mix of charm and humility making him an easy player to root for.
Now at the 3M Open, Li arrives without the pressure of TOUR status or FedExCup points – just momentum, confidence, and a growing sense that this might be the start of something bigger. He’s proving that golf at the highest level doesn’t have to feel guarded or stiff; it can be lighthearted, full of personality, and effortlessly fun. And if you’re not already rooting for Li, give it time – you will be soon.