Meet the 10 DP World Tour members who earned dual PGA TOUR membership for 2026
6 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
With the DP World Tour’s season conclusion on Sunday, a new wave of players earned PGA TOUR cards for the new year.
Led by England’s Marco Penge, the top 10 players in the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, secured dual PGA TOUR membership for 2026.
This is the third year that direct access to the PGA TOUR was provided through performance on the DP World Tour. European Ryder Cup members Robert MacIntyre and Rasmus Højgaard are among the players who have gained access through the European circuit. TOUR winner Matthieu Pavon also earned his TOUR card via his performance on the DP World Tour.
Note: In the event a player in the top 10 on the final DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking chooses not to accept PGA TOUR membership, the spot will go to the next highest available player on the ranking.
Read below for a look at the 10 players who earned the opportunity for dual membership on the 2026 PGA TOUR via the 2025 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking:
Marco Penge
Age: 27
*Official World Golf Ranking: 29th
A breakout campaign in 2025 put Penge on the path to the PGA TOUR. The Englishman won three events, most on the DP World Tour, to solidify himself atop the rankings. He finished second overall in the Race to Dubai, behind only Rory McIlroy.
Penge will immediately profile as one of the longest hitters on the PGA TOUR. He averaged nearly 320 yards per drive, fifth best on the DP World Tour in 2025.
By finishing No. 1, Penge earned exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship and the first two Signature Events of 2026: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
- DP World Tour wins: 3; 2025 Open de España presented by Madrid, 2025 Danish Golf Championship, 2025 Hainan Classic
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 7
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 2
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T2; 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Laurie Canter
Age: 36
*Official World Golf Ranking: 71st
Canter narrowly missed a PGA TOUR card last year, finishing 16th in the Race to Dubai Rankings - PGA TOUR Eligibility list, but the Englishman left little doubt with his play in 2025.
Canter won for the second straight year on the DP World Tour, winning the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in a playoff. Canter added a pair of runner-ups, including the Genesis Championship in late October that moved him into the top 10.
- DP World Tour wins: 2; 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, 2024 European Open
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 15
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 8
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T17; 2023 Open Championship
Kristoffer Reitan
Age: 27
*Official World Golf Ranking: 56th
Reitan’s season-defining victory came unexpectedly. Teeing off three and a half hours before the leaders, Reitan shot 62 in the final round of the Soudal Open, good enough to play in – and eventually win – a playoff for his first DP World Tour victory. He also notched two runners-up and a third place, which comfortably positioned him for a TOUR card.
The Norwegian turned pro in 2018 with a strong junior pedigree, including Junior Ryder Cup and Amateur Team appearances. Reitan even signed a letter of intent to play golf for the University of Texas before retracting it to turn pro. A period of inconsistency followed, but Reitan is following through on that potential.
- DP World Tour wins: 1; 2025 Soudal Open
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 3
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 2
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T13; 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Adrien Saddier
Age: 33
*Official World Golf Ranking: 76th
Saddier notched his first win in 11 years on the DP World Tour when he won the Italian Open to catapult his career. The Frenchman spent much of the late 2010s and early 2020s bouncing around between the DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour, struggling to find his footing. It came as he hit 30, compiling his best three seasons in the last three years. Saddier’s 2025 was far better than any other year, notching six top 10s that included a runner-up, third-place finish and the breakthrough victory.
- DP World Tour wins: 1; 2025 Italian Open
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 6
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 4
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T3; 2023 ISCO Championship
Alex Noren
Age: 43
*Official World Golf Ranking: 17th
No stranger to the PGA TOUR, Noren nearly finished in the top 100 of the FedExCup and likely would have if he prioritized playing stateside this fall. Instead, he returned to Europe to great success, winning twice to vault up the Race to Dubai and lock up his TOUR card that way.
Noren’s success comes after injuries have hampered his play in recent years, but the 43-year-old is playing some of the best golf of his career and back in the top 20 of the OWGR for the first time since 2018.
- DP World Tour wins: 12; 2025 BMW PGA Championship, 2025 Betfred British Masters, 2018 HNA Open de France, 2017 BMW Championship, 2016 Nedbank Golf Challenge, 2016 British Masters, 2016 Omega European Masters, 2016 Scottish Open, 2015 Nordea Masters, 2011 Nordea Masters, 2011 Wales Open, 2009 Omega European Masters
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 194
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 141
- Best PGA TOUR finish: Runner-up (three times); 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, 2022 Barracuda Championship, 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
John Parry
Age: 38
*Official World Golf Ranking: 96th
Parry’s route to the PGA TOUR is far from linear, and it seemed downright impossible just a few years ago.
The 38-year-old journeyman first reached the DP World Tour in 2010 and found quick success, winning in his debut season and adding three other top 10s. Yet that success proved fleeting. He would amass only nine top-10s in his next seven seasons and lost his card outright after a dreadful 2017. A poor 2018 on the HotelPlanner Tour knocked him even further down the professional golf totem pole, and it wasn’t for another five years until Parry found himself back on the DP World Tour.
Now Parry has a PGA TOUR card in hand thanks to his first win in 14 years and four other top-three finishes.
- DP World Tour wins: 2; 2024 Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open, 2010 The Vivendi
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 7
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 5
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T16; 2025 Open Championship
Haotong Li
Age: 30
*Official World Golf Ranking: 89th
Li played 24 events on TOUR over two seasons from 2017-2019, during the height of his first career peak. He even played the Presidents Cup for the Internationals in 2019, yet 2026 will be Li’s first as a PGA TOUR member.
Li won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in February, added a runner-up in May and finished fourth at Rhe Open Championship in July to position himself for a TOUR card.
- DP World Tour wins: 4; 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, 2022 BMW International Open, 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, 2016 Volvo China Open
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 49
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 32
- Best PGA TOUR finish: Solo-third; 2017 Open Championship
Keita Nakajima
Age: 25
*Official World Golf Ranking: 105th
One of the best amateurs in recent memory, Nakajima spent more time atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking than any player since 2007, sitting at No. 1 for 87 weeks between April 2021 and September 2022. Nakajima won both the Japan Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2021 before turning pro in the fall of 2022. Nakajima finished T12 in his pro debut at the Baycurrent Classic. Nakajima has made 17 PGA TOUR starts since, though his debut remains his best start. He also competed in the Olympics, representing Japan alongside Hideki Matsuyama.
Nakajima won the Hero Indian Open and finished runner-up at the DP World India Championship in October.
- DP World Tour wins: 1; 2025 Hero Indian Open
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 17
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 7
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T12; 2022 Baycurrent Classic
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Age: 26
*Official World Golf Ranking: 95th
Neergaard-Petersen was the only golfer to move into the top 10 in the final week of the DP World Tour season, finishing in a tie for third to narrowly jump in and knock Daniel Brown out.
Neergaard-Petersen birdied three of his last four holes in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship, including the clincher on the 72nd hole, to vault into position for TOUR status. The Dane nearly earned his TOUR card earlier this year in his first TOUR start, finishing runner-up to Karl Villips at the Puerto Rico Open. Neergaard-Petersen also amassed seven top 10s in his first full season on the DP World Tour.
Neergaard-Petersen joins a growing contingent of young Danish players on the PGA TOUR alongside the Højgaard twins.
- DP World Tour wins: 0
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 5
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 3
- Best PGA TOUR finish: Runner-up; 2025 Puerto Rico Open
Jordan Smith
Age: 33
*Official World Golf Ranking: 90th
Smith has been a consistent presence on the DP World Tour since winning in his first year as a member in 2017, keeping his card every year since. Had the pathway to the PGA TOUR been established a year earlier, Smith would’ve earned status by finishing 12th in the Race to Dubai in 2022. Instead, he returned to the European circuit and has continued to perform with 16 top 10s in three years. Now he’s in line to finally get a TOUR card. Smith posted two runners-up in 2025 and made the cut at both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
- DP World Tour wins: 2; 2022 Portugal Masters, 2017 Porsche European Open
- Career PGA TOUR starts: 18
- PGA TOUR cuts made: 11
- Best PGA TOUR finish: T9; 2017 PGA Championship
*Official World Golf Ranking as of 11/10/25