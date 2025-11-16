Meet the 10 DP World Tour members who earned dual PGA TOUR membership for 2026

Saddier notched his first win in 11 years on the DP World Tour when he won the Italian Open to catapult his career. The Frenchman spent much of the late 2010s and early 2020s bouncing around between the DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour, struggling to find his footing. It came as he hit 30, compiling his best three seasons in the last three years. Saddier’s 2025 was far better than any other year, notching six top 10s that included a runner-up, third-place finish and the breakthrough victory.