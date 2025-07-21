PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China tees off on the 12th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China tees off on the 12th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Li's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Li at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Li's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2164-71-66-68-11--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4460.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.706-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.195-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.833-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.623-0.433

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 321.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a -2.706 mark. He has a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li has delivered a 0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he is breaking par 23.15 percent of the time.
    • Li's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.96 percent for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

