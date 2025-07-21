Haotong Li betting profile: 3M Open
Haotong Li of China tees off on the 12th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Haotong Li is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Li's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|64-71-66-68
|-11
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.446
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.706
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.195
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.833
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.623
|-0.433
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 321.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a -2.706 mark. He has a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a 0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he is breaking par 23.15 percent of the time.
- Li's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.96 percent for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the 3M Open.
