Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
-
PGA TOUR: 2014
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2014 Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 2013 Rex Hospital Open, Web.com Tour Championship
- 2017 LECOM Health Challenge, Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
-
2017 Lost to Conrad Shindler, Rex Hospital Open
-
2017 Lost to Rob Oppenheim, Nicholas Lindheim, DAP Championship
National Teams
Personal
- Likes to woodwork during his downtime.
- His dad introduced him to the game of golf. He began playing at age 6.
- Met wife, Amanda, in elementary school.
- If he could choose his last meal, it would include a Ruth's Chris filet, McDonald's French fries and Bojangles Chicken Supremes, with movie-theater popcorn for dessert.
- Known for "snapping" his fingers after clutch shots.
- Plays golf right-handed, but throws left-handed.
- Decompresses before or after a round by doing crossword puzzles.
- Voted "Most Comedic" in high school.
Special Interests
- Jesus Christ, friends, fun
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- John Deere Classic: Held a share of the lead after the first round of the John Deere Classic before finishing T34.
- Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Held a four-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree before finishing T2. Fell to 1-for-2 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2020 Season
Ended the PGA TOUR season with 12 made cuts in 19 starts and failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing No. 136 in the standings. Recorded five top-25s, highlighted by a 17th-place finish at the Barracuda Championship.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and fourth total, finishing the season at No. 80 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed three top-10s and made 11 of 26 cuts, highlighted by a T2 at the CIMB Classic.
-
U.S. Open: Earned first career top-10 in a major championship with a T9 at the U.S. Open. Made birdie-or-better on eight of the 12 par 5s, tied with Aaron Wise for best in the field.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Carded four rounds in the 60s at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, including a bogey-free 65 in round three, to finish T7.
-
CIMB Classic: Tied Bronson Burgoon and Emiliano Grillo for second at the CIMB Classic. Entered the final round four shots back of the lead but recorded eight birdies on the way to a 6-under 66. Tied previous career-low 72-hole score at 267 (21-under).
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time, ending his season at No. 44 in the FedExCup. Season included 23 made cuts in 30 starts, led by a runner-up finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Concluded season following a T61 at the BMW Championship.
-
Quicken Loans National: Tied three others for eighth place at the Quicken Loans National. Earned first top-10 in four starts at the event (T8/2018, T64/2016, 70th/2015, MC/2014).
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Brice Garnett to lead at 22-under during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but played the back nine in 3-over to finish T4. The partnership with Garnett (No. 2) was made up of the top two finishers on the combined 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season and Finals money list.
-
RBC Heritage: Making his fourth start at the RBC Heritage, recorded three under-par scores to finish T7. Marked his best finish at Harbour Town (T7/2018, MC/2016, MC/2015, T38/2014).
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open: Finished T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his fourth top-five finish of the season (eight starts). With rounds of 66-68-68-68, maintained his position inside the top 10 after each round in Phoenix.
-
The RSM Classic: After being named the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year at a ceremony at Sea Island Golf Club Wednesday of tournament week, went on to a T37 finish at The RSM Classic with rounds of 67-69-70-69.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: At 8-under 276 in the Shriners Hopsitals for Children Open, finished T4 and just one stroke shy of the three-man playoff won by Patrick Cantlay. It was his second top-five finish in four starts at TPC Summerlin (T4-2017, T5-2013).
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted 4-under 68s in rounds one, two and four of the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish solo-second to Ryan Armour at 14-under 274. On the inward nine Sunday, followed a birdie at the par-3 13th with an eagle-three at No. 14 to close to within three strokes of Armour. Pars on the four remaining holes left him five strokes back of Armour.
-
Safeway Open: Following an even-par 72 in round one of the Safeway Open, made 10 birdies and an eagle-three at No.9 in round two to post a career-low, 11-under 61. The 61 tied the tournament record, set by Troy Matteson and Mike Weir in 2009 (Grayhawk Golf Club). Posted weekend rounds of 70-73 to finish at 12-under 276 and T3 with Phil Mickelson.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 19 starts, two wins, two runner-ups and 13 cuts made. Earned fully-exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season after winning both the combined 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season and Finals money list and the Finals money list, including an invitation to the 2018 PLAYERS Championship. Made eight starts on the PGA TOUR, making the cut in half, with a T25 at the John Deere Classic his best peformance.
-
DAP Championship: Lost in a three-way playoff at the DAP Championship with Nicholas Lindheim and Rob Oppenheim after Lindheim holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Lipped out a putt on the 72nd hole to win outright. Moved up to No. 1 on the combined Regular Season and Finals money list and the Finals money list.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded the lowest final round of the day (6-under 65) to come from five shots back entering the day at the Albertsons Boise Open for his fourth career Korn Ferry Tour victory with rounds of 67-68-68-65–268 (-16). Trailed by two shots with four holes to play but rolled in birdies on three of the last four holes to win by one shot for his second victory of the season. The five-shot, come-from-behind victory was the largest in the 28-year history of the tournament in Boise.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Had a chance to tie Ben Silverman with an eagle on the 72nd hole, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, and hit his ball in the water. The bogey at the last dropped him to solo-third.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Picked up his third Tour win at the LECOM Health Challenge and secured his PGA TOUR card. Carded a final-round 65 with a birdie on the 71st hole to finish one ahead of Beau Hossler at the end of regulation. Took the 54-hole lead by one shot with a third-round 64.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Fell to Conrad Shindler on the first playoff hole at the Rex Hospital Open after three-putting for bogey. Forced a playoff with Shindler with a final-round 66 that included an eagle on the par-5 15th to tie the lead. Seized the first-round lead by one shot with a 7-under 64.
2016 Season
Finished the season No. 159 in the FedExCup standings after making 13 cuts in 27 PGA TOUR starts. Posted four top-25 finishes.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished 74th at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
Barbasol Championship: Finished T11 at the Barbasol Championship.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T11 at Wells Fargo Championship.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted back-to-back 6-under 66s in the third and final rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a T8 with three others.
-
Valero Texas Open: Had his best showing in an event since winning the 2014 Puerto Rico Open when he finished T4 at the Valero Texas Open in late March.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: First top-10 of the season came in his eighth start, a T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker.
2015 Season
Collected three top-10 finishes in 28 starts to make his way into the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive season. Ended his season at No. 98 in the FedExCup standings.
-
The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.
2014 Season
Named the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. Among his four top-10 finishes in 13 made cuts was his first career PGA TOUR victory. Made it through the first three events in the FedExCup Playoffs before settling in at No. 49 in the final standings.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Turned in a strong performance at the Deutsche Bank Championship, with rounds of 66-73-67-69 to finish T9, six strokes behind Chris Kirk. The finish helped him jump all the way to No. 57 in the standings, securing a spot in the 70-player BMW Championship field. Was the lone rookie to advance to the BMW Championship.
-
The Barclays: After entering the FedExCup Playoffs No. 72 in the standings, finished 70th at The Barclays to drop to No. 84.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Took a one-shot lead over Danny Lee into the final round and won by two over Lee at the Puerto Rico Open, capturing his first career TOUR win. Victory came at age of 26 years, 8 months, 4 days in his 13th career start. His third-round lead in Puerto Rico was the first time he held a lead after any round on TOUR. His score of 267 broke Scott Brown's (2013) tournament record by one shot. Scoring breakdown for the week was 1-over on the par-3s, 10-under on the par-4s and 12-under on the par-5s. The last rookie to win on TOUR prior to his win was Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: After opening with rounds of 65-66-67, entered the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in second place and trailing Webb Simpson by four strokes. Was paired in the final round with Simpson, a fellow Raleigh native, good friend and former junior rival. Responded with a 1-under 70 Sunday to finish T5, eight strokes behind Simpson's winning score. It was the season's first top-10 finish by a rookie.
2013 Season
Finished his rookie season with two wins and eight top-10 finishes in 22 starts. Cumulative earnings of $535,432 ranked as the second-best single-season total in Korn Ferry Tour history. Was 4th in Putting Average stat (1.722). Finished the Regular Season third in earnings to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2013-14. First-place check of $180,000 vaulted him up 11 spots to No. 2 on the Finals' priority ranking. Came up $567 short of John Peterson for the No. 3 spot in the Finals and will be conditionally exempt for the 2013-14 season.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Collected his second career win with a two-stroke victory at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship. Fired a final-round, 1-under 69 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course for a come-from-behind victory. Jumped to a three-stroke lead early on the last day with three birdies in his first five holes and then held on as he struggled on the back nine for the second consecutive day. A birdie at the par-5 16th kept the field at bay and gave him enough cushion for the win. Ended the week at 10-under 270.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, the third of the four Finals' events. Moved into contention with opening scores of 68-67 at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course but wasn't able to muster a weekend charge. Effort in Columbus moved him to No. 14 in the priority ranking with just one event left on the schedule.
-
Wyndham Championship: Played in the PGA TOUR's Wyndham Championship in August on a sponsor exemption, missing the cut.
-
Mylan Classic: Added a T10 at the Mylan Classic, where he challenged for a higher finish, but was derailed by a triple bogey at the 71st hole.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Finished T3 at the Midwest Classic, where he was the 54-hole leader after shooting a third-round, 8-under-par 63, matching his career-low Tour round. Closed with a 70 Sunday to finish two strokes shy of winner Jamie Lovemark.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Won his first Tour title in front of family and friends at The Rex Hospital Open in his hometown of Raleigh, firing a 7-under 64 Sunday to win by two. Was one shot back after a first-round 63, led by one after two rounds and trailed Danny Lee by five entering the final round, which featured a 2:15 delay. Sealed the victory with a kick-in birdie at No. 18, nicking the flagstick with his wedge approach. Completing the perfect story was the fact he was born at Rex Hospital.
-
Mid-Atlantic Championship: Made it three top-10s in a row with a runner-up effort at the Mid-Atlantic Championship outside Washington, D.C. Was the only player in the field to put pressure on eventual winner Michael Putnam in the final round at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Back-nine birdies got him within two of the lead on two occasions, but he was never able to get closer.
-
Mid-Atlantic Championship: Made it three top-10s in a row with a runner-up effort the following week at the Mid-Atlantic Championship outside Washington, D.C. within two of the lead on two occasions, but he was never able to get closer.
-
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Fired a final-round 69 at the Mexico Championship to finish T6 and earn his second consecutive top-10.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his first career top-10, with a T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina. Opened the final round in Greenville with four birdies and then an eagle to get to 6-under par after five holes. Added two pars before closing with a pair of birdies and an 8-under 27, which matched the lowest nine-hole score in Tour history. Joined Notah Begay III and Doug Dunakey as the only players ever to post a 27 in tournament play. Hit every green in regulation on the front and had only 11 putts. Played the back nine in even-par, needing 17 putts. Picked up a check for $64,800, which moved him from No. 25 to No. 8 on the money list.
2012 Season
-
Wyndham Championship: Missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, where he was a sponsor exemption.
2010 Season
-
Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Missed the cut at the Mylan Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time all-state performer in North Carolina (2004-06). Five-year letter winner at North Raleigh Christian Academy. Won the North Carolina Independent 3A Championship in 2004 and 2006.
- Earned honorable mention All-America honors as a freshman at Georgia Tech, second-team honors by the Golf Coaches Association of America as a sophomore and honorable mention recognition as a senior after a T15 at the NCAA Championship. Had 11 top-10 finis