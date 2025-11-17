PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chesson Hadley missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadley at The RSM Classic.

    Hadley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-70-3
    2022MC63-76-3
    2021T2373-65-66-67-11
    2020T5071-65-67-73-6

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-77+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-72-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged -1.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0860.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.678-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.591-0.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.148-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.034-1.818

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards shows modest length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley sported a -0.678 mark. He recorded a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.36 putts per round, and he broke par 21.78% of the time.
    • Hadley currently ranks 194th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

