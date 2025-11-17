Chesson Hadley betting profile: The RSM Classic
Chesson Hadley missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Hadley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|63-76
|-3
|2021
|T23
|73-65-66-67
|-11
|2020
|T50
|71-65-67-73
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-72-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged -1.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.086
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.678
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.591
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.148
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.034
|-1.818
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards shows modest length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley sported a -0.678 mark. He recorded a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.36 putts per round, and he broke par 21.78% of the time.
- Hadley currently ranks 194th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
