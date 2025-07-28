PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hadley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hadley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71+2
    2023T3367-67-68-72-6
    2022T869-66-70-64-11
    2021T1568-69-69-62-12
    2020T5165-69-70-70-6

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0190.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.229-0.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5130.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.9941.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.7680.673

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley has sported a -1.229 mark. He has a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he is breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    • Hadley's average Driving Distance this season is 300.1 yards.
    • He has accumulated 37 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
