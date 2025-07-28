Chesson Hadley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hadley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hadley at the Wyndham Championship.
Hadley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|T33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|2022
|T8
|69-66-70-64
|-11
|2021
|T15
|68-69-69-62
|-12
|2020
|T51
|65-69-70-70
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.019
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.229
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.513
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.994
|1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.768
|0.673
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley has sported a -1.229 mark. He has a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he is breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Hadley's average Driving Distance this season is 300.1 yards.
- He has accumulated 37 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
