4H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hadley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 3-under par.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Procore Championship.

    Hadley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5073-67-71-74-3
    2023MC71-72-1
    2022MC71-76+3
    2021T1470-67-69-67-15
    2020T2372-69-68-71-8

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-72-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1220.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.574-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.390-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4240.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4170.195

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley sports a -0.574 mark. He has a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he is breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Hadley ranks 195th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

