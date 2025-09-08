Chesson Hadley betting profile: Procore Championship
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hadley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 3-under par.
Latest odds for Hadley at the Procore Championship.
Hadley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2021
|T14
|70-67-69-67
|-15
|2020
|T23
|72-69-68-71
|-8
At the Procore Championship
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 15-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-72-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.122
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.574
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.390
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.424
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.417
|0.195
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley sports a -0.574 mark. He has a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he is breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Hadley ranks 195th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
