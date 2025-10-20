PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chesson Hadley finished tied for 64th at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Hadley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6467-68-77-69-3

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of three-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-77+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-72-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged -1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0790.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.706-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.450-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.228-1.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.849-1.285

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley posted a -0.706 mark. He has hit 64.98% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.17 putts per round, and he broke par 21.74% of the time.
    • Hadley has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 195th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 17.15% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

