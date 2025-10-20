Chesson Hadley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Chesson Hadley finished tied for 64th at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hadley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of three-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-72-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged -1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.079
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.706
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.450
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.228
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.849
|-1.285
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley posted a -0.706 mark. He has hit 64.98% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.17 putts per round, and he broke par 21.74% of the time.
- Hadley has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 195th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 17.15% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
