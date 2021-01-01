Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
Personal
- Dream foursome includes Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Ben Hogan.
- If he weren't playing golf he would be a club professional.
- Would like to be Warren Buffett for a day.
- Favorite early golf memory was playing nine holes with his family after his father got off work.
- Favorite quote is "Never give up, never give in."
- Graduated in 2010 from Austin Peay State with a degree in Business Administration.
- Favorite golf courses include The Olympic Club, Sycamore Hills and Concession. Favorite college team is the Indiana University Hoosiers, favorite pro teams include the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. Favorite vacation spot is Cozumel, Mexico.
Special Interests
- Spending time with his sons
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics: Opened the week with a 6-under 64 and 5-under 65 en route to a 17-under 263 and T5 finish, his first top-five in two months, at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Followed rounds of 65-66 with a final-round 7-under 63 for a solo 4th finish (his first top-10 since July 2020) at 12-under 268 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
2020 Season
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Used three rounds in the 60s at the TPC Colorado Championship to finish the week T3 at 13-under 275.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 77 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 23 starts, including a T6 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded weekend rounds of 67-69 to finish T7 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, his second top-10 of the season.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T6 at 17-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS with weekend rounds of 66-66.
2018 Season
Made 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up four top-10 finishes in 13 made cuts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Club Colombia Championship. Finished the Regular Season at No. 39 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 101 on the Finals money list.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Notched his third consecutive top-10 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Birdie four of the final seven holes for a T6.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Posted rounds of 65-66-66-66–263 (-21) at the Utah Championship to finish the week T4.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: At the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova, became the first player of the 2018 season to card three eagles in one round (R3). Finished the week T39.
Club Colombia Championship: Posted back-to-back rounds of 4-under 67 to finish the week T2 a the Club Colombia Championship, six shots back of winner Ben Taylor.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one top-10, five top-25s, and 14 cuts made. Was 72nd on the Regular Season money list. Ended the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 47th on the Finals money list.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Made six consecutive cuts in August and September until missing the cut at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, which ended up being the last event of the season after Hurricane Matthew forced a cancellation of the Web.com Tour Championship.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: T18 at the and Albertsons Boise Open.
DAP Championship: T33 at the DAP Championship.
LECOM Health Challenge: Recorded his lone top-10 of the season in July at the LECOM Health Challenge. Opened with three consecutive 67s to get within one of Rhein Gibson's lead entering the final round. Struggled in the final round with a 1-over 73 to fall into T7.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, one runner-up, three top-25s and 10 cuts made. Was 71st on the final combined money list. Ended the Regular Season 57th on the money list. Had wrist surgery shortly thereafter. Was cleared to swing a club in late-September.
Web.com Tour Championship: Only played in one Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event, the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship. Withdrew after nine holes, citing his healing wrist.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Last start came in mid-August, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Was injured playing the 54th hole. Suffered a fracture of the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: After the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, the next 16 outings did not bear much fruit, with just five cuts made and a best finish of T45 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Followed Chile with a T16 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Chile Classic: Contended for the win at the Chile Classic the next week in only his sixth Tour start. Sub-par rounds of 67-67-65 put him within one of third-round leader Craig Barlow. On Sunday, opened with birdies on three of his first four holes and closed with three more on 16-17-18. A final-round 66 came up one shot shy of winner Dawie van der Walt (65), who he was tied with after three rounds.
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Had the second-best birdie streak of the year on Tour when he reeled off six in a row in the first round of the Brasil Champions in March.
2014 Season
Recorded three top-10s in 11 starts on PGA Tour Latinoamerica. Finished the season No. 34 on the Order of Merit. Also played eight PGA TOUR Canada events.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T35 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: T10 at the Tour Championship of Canada.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Posted a solo fourth at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
2013 Season
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School: Earned exempt status with rounds of 73-69-64-74 at the Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Avoca Classic on the NGA Tour, 2011.
- Has five wins on the West Florida Golf Tour.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE