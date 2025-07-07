Erik Barnes betting profile: ISCO Championship
Erik Barnes of the United States tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This tournament offers a purse of $4 million.
Barnes' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Barnes' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Barnes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-83
|+17
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|60
|68-68-70-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
Barnes' recent performances
- Barnes had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished 60th with a score of 6-under.
- Barnes has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.555
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his last five starts, Barnes has averaged -0.356 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Barnes has averaged -0.772 over his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Barnes has shown some skill with an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
- On the greens, Barnes has averaged 0.372 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Barnes has averaged -0.555 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
