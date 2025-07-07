PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Erik Barnes betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik Barnes of the United States tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy.

Erik Barnes of the United States tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This tournament offers a purse of $4 million.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the ISCO Championship.

    Barnes' recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-74+5

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Barnes' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Barnes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-83+17--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert Championship6068-68-70-72-6--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipW/D83+11--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC75-72+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--

    Barnes' recent performances

    • Barnes had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished 60th with a score of 6-under.
    • Barnes has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barnes has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.555

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Based on his last five starts, Barnes has averaged -0.356 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Barnes has averaged -0.772 over his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Barnes has shown some skill with an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
    • On the greens, Barnes has averaged 0.372 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Barnes has averaged -0.555 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

