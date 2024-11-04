Erik Barnes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
In his last tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Erik Barnes ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 60th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Barnes missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Barnes' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barnes has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.996 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -6.567 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.064 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.662. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|304.7
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|62.50%
|58.59%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.77
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.80%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.32%
|14.14%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Barnes has 248 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.064
|-3.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.662
|-3.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.084
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.060
|0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.870
|-6.567
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|60
|68-68-70-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
