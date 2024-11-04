Erik Barnes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.