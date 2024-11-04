PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Erik Barnes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik Barnes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    In his last tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Erik Barnes ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 60th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Barnes missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.50 putts per round (third).

    Barnes' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022MC72-69-1

    Barnes' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Barnes has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.996 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -6.567 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.064 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.662. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Barnes' -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64304.7309.8
    Greens in Regulation %16962.50%58.59%
    Putts Per Round6328.7728.1
    Par Breakers13222.80%19.70%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.32%14.14%

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Barnes has 248 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.
    • Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.064-3.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.662-3.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.084-0.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0600.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.870-6.567

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D83+11--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6068-68-70-72-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.