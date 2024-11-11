Erik Barnes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952. He finished 65th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.