4H AGO

Erik Barnes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the World Wide Technology Championship, Erik Barnes struggled, missing the cut at El Cardonal at Diamante. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over the last two times Barnes has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Barnes last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Barnes' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC67-70-5
    10/28/2021MC74-71+3

    Barnes' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Barnes finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barnes has an average of 0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -5.510 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.064 (180th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.662.
    • On the greens, Barnes' -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72303.5301.8
    Greens in Regulation %17861.78%55.56%
    Putts Per Round6428.7828.4
    Par Breakers14722.22%17.68%
    Bogey Avoidance15716.56%15.66%

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Barnes, who has 248 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211.
    • Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952. He finished 65th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-1.064-2.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.662-3.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.084-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0600.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.870-5.510

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D83+11--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6068-68-70-72-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-83+17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.