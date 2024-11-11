Erik Barnes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
At the World Wide Technology Championship, Erik Barnes struggled, missing the cut at El Cardonal at Diamante. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over the last two times Barnes has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Barnes last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Barnes' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|10/28/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes has an average of 0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -5.510 in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.064 (180th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.662.
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.5
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|61.78%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.78
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|147
|22.22%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|16.56%
|15.66%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Barnes, who has 248 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-1.064
|-2.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.662
|-3.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.084
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.060
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.870
|-5.510
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|60
|68-68-70-72
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-83
|+17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
