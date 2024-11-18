Erik Barnes betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211.

Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 2.695. In that event, he finished 58th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.