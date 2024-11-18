Erik Barnes betting profile: The RSM Classic
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes shot 14-under and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Barnes finished 10th (with a score of 14-under) in his only appearance at The RSM Classic in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
Barnes' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|10
|70-67-65-66
|-14
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -6 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 0.638 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging -5.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.064, which ranks 182nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 82nd, and his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes sports a -0.662 mark (176th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barnes has delivered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 22.12% of the time (150th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|302.4
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|61.75%
|58.08%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.81
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|150
|22.12%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|16.56%
|15.15%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Barnes has compiled 248 points, which ranks him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.211.
- Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 2.695. In that event, he finished 58th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.064
|-1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.662
|-3.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.084
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.060
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.870
|-5.489
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|60
|68-68-70-72
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-83
|+17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.