Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2021 Vivint Houston Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2014 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft, Panama Claro Championship, El Bosque Mexico Championship

Personal

Grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, playing at Guadalajara Country Club, the same home course where LPGA great Lorena Ochoa grew up playing. Is 10 years younger than Ochoa but recalls the work and dedication she put in on the range every day.

Started to play golf with his father as a youth and picked golf over other sports because "it is the most challenging sport to play."

Says he would probably be a businessman if he were not playing golf.

Biggest thrill in golf is the adrenaline he gets in competition.

Big fan of Real Madrid.

Enjoys "Two and a Half Men" and the movie "The Untouchables."

Favorite athlete in another sport is Roger Federer.

Enjoys steak, sushi and Japanese food.

His favorite vacation spot would have beaches or skiing.

Dream foursome would include Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Farmers Insurance Open: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Farmers Insurance Open before finishing T29. Marked the first 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time and finishing the season at No. 51 in the FedExCup standings. Marked second consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs and third total. Claimed three top-10s and made 14 cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by T2 finish at Mayakoba Golf Classic in his home country of Mexico.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Earned first career runner-up on the PGA TOUR with a T2 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Was one of two players from Mexico to finish in the top-10, joining Abraham Ancer (T8). Co-led the field in Birdies (24).

Earned first career runner-up on the PGA TOUR with a T2 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Was one of two players from Mexico to finish in the top-10, joining Abraham Ancer (T8). Co-led the field in Birdies (24). Houston Open: Earned his fourth career top-five with a T4 at the Houston Open. Ranked second in the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green (1.026 per round).

Earned his fourth career top-five with a T4 at the Houston Open. Ranked second in the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green (1.026 per round). Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, collecting his second consecutive top five at the event. Played in the final pairing in the final round for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in his career, ending the season at No. 113 in the FedExCup standings. With three top-10s on the season, earned more than one in a season for the first time in his career. Made 14 cuts in 28 starts.

Genesis Open: Finished 7-under and T9 at the Genesis Open, helped by a bogey-free, final-round 69 – one of just two bogey-free rounds recorded by the entire field in rounds three and four (Vaughn Taylor/67/R4).

Finished 7-under and T9 at the Genesis Open, helped by a bogey-free, final-round 69 – one of just two bogey-free rounds recorded by the entire field in rounds three and four (Vaughn Taylor/67/R4). Sanderson Farms Championship: Following rounds of 69-69-71, birdied his first three holes and last two in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship en route to an 8-under 64, tying the low round of the week. The T3 finish at 15-under 273 marked his best on the PGA TOUR.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 19 made cuts and four top-10s in 24 starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season by finishing 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Was 33rd in final priority-ranking order.

Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Picked up a T8 at the Wichita Open in his first start back after the birth of his daughter Sofia Isabel, thanks to a final-round 64.

Picked up a T8 at the Wichita Open in his first start back after the birth of his daughter Sofia Isabel, thanks to a final-round 64. North Mississippi Classic: Finished T10 at the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic.

Finished T10 at the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic. Club Colombia Championship: Carded rounds of 71-69-68-69–277 (-7) at the Club Colombia Championship to record a T8 finish. Was one of seven international players to finish T8 or better.

Carded rounds of 71-69-68-69–277 (-7) at the Club Colombia Championship to record a T8 finish. Was one of seven international players to finish T8 or better. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Ended with two straight birdies at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay for a runner-up showing, finishing four shots back of Sungjae Im. His birdie at the par-5 finishing hole moved him out of a five-way tie for second.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 51 on the money list. Recorded eight top-25 finishes in 24 starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 58.

2015 Season

Claimed eight top-25 finishes in 28 TOUR starts to earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. Started strong, finishing T24 at The Barclays to jump from No. 112 to 83 in the standings. A 5-over 76 in the Deutsche Bank Championship final round resulted in a T65 finish and ended his season at No. 93 in the FedExCup standings.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Was one of just two Mexican players to make the cut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, joining Oscar Fraustro. Posted closing rounds of 69-68 at El Camaleon GC's par-71 layout to claim a T9 at 11-under 273 with six others, including Fraustro.

2014 Season

Completed an outstanding rookie year on the Korn Ferry Tour, which began approximately six months after he graduated from the University of North Texas. Competed in 19 events, with the highlight coming in August when he became the first player since 2009 to secure a three-win promotion and only the 10th to do so since the promotion became available in 1997. Added two third-place finishes, had six top-10s and eight top-25s, while making 11 cuts. Led the money list for 19 consecutive weeks, from his first win in Mexico in April until he was overtaken by Adam Hadwin at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship in September. With earnings of $515,403, missed on being the year-long money leader by $14,389. Joined countryman Oscar Fraustro, becoming the sixth and seventh natives of Mexico to earn PGA TOUR membership. With excellent status in hand for the coming season, did not perform well in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (three events played, three missed cuts) and was overtaken by Hadwin for the combined Regular Season/Finals money list title.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Capped off a record-setting regular season by winning the WinCo Foods Portland Open for his third win of the 2014 campaign. Carded an even-par 71 in the final round and finished at 14-under 270. Became the 10th player in Tour history to earn a PGA TOUR promotion, which meant he would be fully exempt on TOUR in 2014-15. Finished the Regular Season No. 1 in earnings.

Capped off a record-setting regular season by winning the WinCo Foods Portland Open for his third win of the 2014 campaign. Carded an even-par 71 in the final round and finished at 14-under 270. Became the 10th player in Tour history to earn a PGA TOUR promotion, which meant he would be fully exempt on TOUR in 2014-15. Finished the Regular Season No. 1 in earnings. South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Fired 65-67 and held the 36-hole lead at the South Georgia Classic. Carded 72-72 on the weekend and finished T3.

Fired 65-67 and held the 36-hole lead at the South Georgia Classic. Carded 72-72 on the weekend and finished T3. WNB Golf Classic: Posted 67-68-71 for a T9 at the WNB Golf Classic.

Posted 67-68-71 for a T9 at the WNB Golf Classic. El Bosque Mexico Championship: In April, became the first Mexican-born winner of the El Bosque Mexico Championship. Posted a 2-over 74 and was T72 after the opening round. Fired rounds of 67-66 and took a share of the lead into the last day. Had a three-stroke advantage through No. 15 that was cut to one after bogeys on Nos.16 and 17. Birdied the 18th hole to win by two over Justin Thomas. His second win of the season allowed him to overtake Alex Cejka for the top spot on the money list, a spot he would hold until the last tournament of the season.

In April, became the first Mexican-born winner of the El Bosque Mexico Championship. Posted a 2-over 74 and was T72 after the opening round. Fired rounds of 67-66 and took a share of the lead into the last day. Had a three-stroke advantage through No. 15 that was cut to one after bogeys on Nos.16 and 17. Birdied the 18th hole to win by two over Justin Thomas. His second win of the season allowed him to overtake Alex Cejka for the top spot on the money list, a spot he would hold until the last tournament of the season. Panama Claro Championship: Earned his first career title with a four-stroke victory at the Panama Claro Championship in March. Put together the best weekend in the tournament's 11-year history, posting scores of 66-64 to finish at 12-under 268, the second-best in tournament history. Started the final round one shot behind playing partner Aron Price and quickly moved into the lead with three consecutive birdies, starting at No. 4. Added another birdie at No. 8 to make the turn at 10-under and three shots in front of his nearest challengers. Was never seriously threatened the rest of the way, adding birdies at 14 and 16 to shut the door on the field. Bogey-free 64 left him four in front of runner-up Jason Gore. The victory in week four was worth $112,500 and quickly moved him to No. 2 on the money list.

Earned his first career title with a four-stroke victory at the Panama Claro Championship in March. Put together the best weekend in the tournament's 11-year history, posting scores of 66-64 to finish at 12-under 268, the second-best in tournament history. Started the final round one shot behind playing partner Aron Price and quickly moved into the lead with three consecutive birdies, starting at No. 4. Added another birdie at No. 8 to make the turn at 10-under and three shots in front of his nearest challengers. Was never seriously threatened the rest of the way, adding birdies at 14 and 16 to shut the door on the field. Bogey-free 64 left him four in front of runner-up Jason Gore. The victory in week four was worth $112,500 and quickly moved him to No. 2 on the money list. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Made first Korn Ferry Tour cut in his first try as a professional, at the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship in February. Birdied Nos. 14, 16 and 17 Sunday to shoot a 4-under 67 and finish third, three strokes behind winner Cejka.

2013 Season

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Attended the Korn Ferry Tour National Qualifying Tournament and finished T15 to earn fully-exempt status for the first eight events of 2014 (until the second reshuffle).

Amateur Highlights