1H AGO

Carlos Ortiz betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carlos Ortiz of Team Mexico plays his second shot on the third hole during Day Two of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Carlos Ortiz returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament promises to be a challenging test of golf on one of America's most storied courses.

    Latest odds for Ortiz at the U.S. Open.

    Ortiz's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-73+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Ortiz's recent performances

    • Ortiz has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ortiz has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ortiz has averaged -1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.453

    Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

