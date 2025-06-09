Carlos Ortiz betting profile: U.S. Open
Carlos Ortiz of Team Mexico plays his second shot on the third hole during Day Two of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Carlos Ortiz returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament promises to be a challenging test of golf on one of America's most storied courses.
Ortiz's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged -1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.453
Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.