Carlos Ortiz betting profile: The Open Championship
Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the 7th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Carlos Ortiz will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. His performance at this prestigious major will be closely watched as he seeks to improve upon his past results.
Ortiz's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Ortiz's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-72-67-73
|+3
|--
Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Ortiz has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.759
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.929
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.475
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.088
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|3.075
|-0.416
Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.929 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ortiz is sporting a 0.475 mark this season.
- On the greens, Ortiz has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 32.25.
- Ortiz's Driving Distance average is 301.5 yards this season.
- He has been breaking par 18.06% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of The Open Championship.
