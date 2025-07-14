PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Carlos Ortiz betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the 7th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the 7th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Carlos Ortiz will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. His performance at this prestigious major will be closely watched as he seeks to improve upon his past results.

    Latest odds for Ortiz at The Open Championship.

    Ortiz's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC75-70+5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Ortiz's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Ortiz's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT471-72-67-73+3--

    Ortiz's recent performances

    • Ortiz has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Ortiz has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ortiz has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7590.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.929-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.475-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.088-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-3.075-0.416

    Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ortiz has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.929 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ortiz is sporting a 0.475 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Ortiz has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 32.25.
    • Ortiz's Driving Distance average is 301.5 yards this season.
    • He has been breaking par 18.06% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW