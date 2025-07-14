Carlos Ortiz betting profile: The Open Championship

Ortiz has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.

Ortiz has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.