Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2018 Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus
Personal
- Brother, Alex, serves as his caddie and played on the golf team with him at SMU. Alex had a stint as a professional golfer before regaining his amateur status and began serving as caddie in February 2020.
- Despite living in Dallas, is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, a rival of the Dallas Cowboys, due to spending the first few years of his life in the Philadelphia area.
- Is very friendly and will talk to anyone. Friends say he is often late because he gets caught up talking to people along the way.
- Likes renting houses at tournaments and staying with fellow TOUR players, including Kelly Kraft, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston and Sepp Straka. Caddies are always welcome.
- Prefers to order in or get room service as opposed to going out to eat. Does not like long dinners.
- Drink of choice is vodka and water.
- Grew up in Overland Park, Kansas.
- College teammates at SMU included Bryson DeChambeau and Kelly Kraft.
- Missed a week of high school to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour's KC Golf Classic near his hometown as a 17-year-old amateur.
- Had the opportunity to play golf with President George W. Bush at Preston Trail GC in Dallas.
- If not a professional golfer, would like to run for political office, whether it be senator, governor or president.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
-
Safeway Open: Earned his second career runner-up, finishing solo-second at the Safeway Open, two strokes behind champion Stewart Cink. Made an albatross, holing his second shot at the par-5 ninth in the second round, marking the first albatross of his career and first on TOUR since Johnson Wagner at The RSM Classic in 2019. Also made two eagles, tied for the most in the field, and led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.13).
2020 Season
Was one of eight PGA TOUR rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and one of four to advance to the BMW Championship, ending the season at No. 55 in the FedExCup standings. Season included seven top-25s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Bermuda Championship and a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and 16 made cuts in 25 starts.
-
Bermuda Championship: In his sixth career start on TOUR, finished second to Brendon Todd at the Bermuda Championship at 20-under 264. Held a share of the 36-hole lead and a two-stroke 54-hole lead. Led the field in Scrambling at 95.65 percent (22/23). Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.73).
2019 Season
Won the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season sixth in the final priority ranking. Had five top-10 finishes on the season, including a victory, a runner-up (KC Golf Classic) and third-place result (TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes). Made the cut in 18 of 22 starts.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Held off a number of players on Sunday to win the Price Cutter Charity Championship by two strokes, his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Fired rounds of 66-68-65-67 to finish the week at 22-under 266. The win officially secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Following a first-round 71, carded three consecutive 68s to rise to T3 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded rounds of 67-66-67 to finish T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, his third top-10 in his last six starts.
-
KC Golf Classic: Carded a final-round 4-under 68 to finish T2 at 10-under 278 at the KC Golf Classic, his highest finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Fired matching 68s on Saturday and Sunday in San Antonio to finish T9, his first top-10 of the year.
2018 Season
Made his return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by sharing runner-up honors at the U.S. Q-School. Played in all 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events and caught fire late in the year, when he had four consecutive top-four finishes to end the season. One of those f
-
Shell Championship: Made a key, late birdie at the par-5 18th hole at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course to shoot a Sunday 71 and move into a T4 with Tano Goya after rounds of 67-66-71-71. That 4-foot birdie putt was enough to secure him the top spot on the Order of Merit by $64 over Nicolas Echavarria.
-
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Continued his dominant play, moving to second on the Order of Merit following his T2 at Pilara GC. Joined winner Isidro Benitez and Russell Budd as the only players in the field with four under-par rounds. Shot a final-round 68 to close Benitez's five-shot advantage to three, but that was as close as he could get.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: A week after the disappointment of his final-round struggle in Chile, bounced right back and moved into contention in Lima, three strokes behind the leaders heading to the weekend. Grabbed the 54-hole lead after shooting a 7-under 65 Saturday and broke free from the pack midway through the back nine Sunday, with birdies on Nos. 12, 14, 15 and 16 to win his first title as a professional, his first title of any kind since high school. Defeated Mario Beltran and David Denlinger by two shots. The triumph also allowed him to move from 18th on the Order of Merit into the top five, at No. 5.
-
Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Nicolás Echavarría and Jared Wolfe after shooting a third-round 64. Couldn't capitalize and stumbled Sunday, firing a 2-over 73 that included four bogeys. Settled for a T10 with three others.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches at the inaugural match-play PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament. Defeated Bryan Martin in the opening round then lost a 4-and-3 decision to Juan Álvarez in the second round.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s, including an opening-round, 8-under-par 64 at Cinnamon Hill GC, led to a T2 finish, his best showing so far on Tour. Had a string of 41 consecutive bogey-free holes before making his first bogey on No. 6 in the final round.
-
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Making his second start of the season, carded four rounds of 68 or better to finish in a two-way T3 at the Mexico Open in Tijuana.
2016 Season
Had conditional Korn Ferry Tour status, where he made one cut–a T60 finish–in two starts. Missed the cut in two starts on both the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour.
2015 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T14 finish at the U.S. Q-School. Made the cut in six of 12 starts to finish the year ranked 98th on the Order of Merit. Had two top-25 finishes. Missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Digital Ally Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at Southern Methodist University, where he was a member of the team that won the 2014 American Conference Championship and advanced to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championship. Best individual college performance came at the 2014 Nat