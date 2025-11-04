The Five: Which notable players are outside top-100 bubble?

This week’s World Wide Technology Championship kicks off the frenetic run to the finish. Only the top 100 in the standings at season’s end will secure full status on the PGA TOUR for 2026 – down from the top 125 in previous years. That puts an extra squeeze on what is already a nerve-racking end to the year. The tightening to only the top 100 has also put some notable names – who might have otherwise been safe in previous years – in danger of losing their cards.