The Five: Which notable players are outside top-100 bubble?
Joel Dahmen surges with hole-out eagle at Wyndham
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Only three events remain in the FedExCup Fall and, after a few off weeks intermingled over the last few months, it will all play out in a flurry over the next 18 days.
This week’s World Wide Technology Championship kicks off the frenetic run to the finish. Only the top 100 in the standings at season’s end will secure full status on the PGA TOUR for 2026 – down from the top 125 in previous years. That puts an extra squeeze on what is already a nerve-racking end to the year. The tightening to only the top 100 has also put some notable names – who might have otherwise been safe in previous years – in danger of losing their cards.
Let’s take a look at five of them.
1. Joel Dahmen
FedExCup Fall rank: 109th
It’s another stressful fall for the golf world’s most popular journeyman. Dahmen’s status came down to the last event – the RSM Classic – a year ago before a series of heroics to make the cut, then contend, put him on the right side of the bubble.
This fall, he’s done the opposite, dropping from inside the top 100 to out of it. Dahmen began the fall at No. 93, but he missed the cut in his first two events, finished T69 in the 78-man, no-cut Baycurrent Classic and then missed the cut again at the Bank of Utah Championship. Suddenly, Dahmen has some serious ground to make up.
Joel Dahmen and caddie Geno Bonnalie on Up & Down podcast
Dahmen, 37, has become a staple on the PGA TOUR since earning his card nearly a decade ago. He’s kept his card for seven straight seasons, but he will need more heroics to make it eight.
2. Matt Kuchar
FedExCup Fall rank: 121st
Dahmen’s run on the PGA TOUR appears infantile when put against Matt Kuchar’s. The nine-time TOUR winner has been a mainstay on TOUR since 2007, but Kuchar is also perilously close to losing out on full-time status. It’s the first time the American is truly sweating the bubble in that time frame.
Kuchar, 47, was dominant in the 2010s, finishing inside the top 20 on eight occasions and never falling further than 76th. The results have gotten more sporadic in recent seasons, but Kuchar has found a way to keep the run going.
The veteran has significant ground to make up, but he’s playing well enough to do it. Kuchar finished T13 and T18 in his two fall starts and has missed just one cut since April.
Matt Kuchar's excellent approach to set up closing birdie is the Shot of the Day at Sanderson Farms
3. Alex Noren
FedExCup Fall rank: 118th
Noren’s fall has been a rousing success, most of it just hasn’t come on the PGA TOUR. The 43-year-old Swede has won twice on the DP World Tour since the end of the TOUR’s Regular Season. That has Noren up to 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest position since 2018.
Yet Noren has some work to do if he wants to crack the top 100. Noren finished 27th at the Baycurrent Classic but missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship, stymying his progress.
But unlike everyone else on this list, Noren’s 2026 TOUR season isn’t solely contingent on his finish to the fall season. He has another avenue. Noren is currently fifth in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking. The top-10 finishers in the DP World Tour’s season-long points race, not otherwise exempt, will be eligible for dual membership on both tours for 2026. So even if Noren fails to reach the top 100, there’s a good chance he will be on TOUR next year anyway.
Alex Noren drives green from 304 yards, sets up birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
4. Harry Higgs
FedExCup Fall rank: 126th
Higgs lost his TOUR card in 2022-23, only to emphatically regain it with a stellar season on the Korn Ferry Tour a year later. He’s hoping to avoid a similar rollercoaster ride again. Back on TOUR this year, Higgs has struggled to find his footing. He’s missed almost as many cuts (11) as he’s made (14) and has just one top 20, though that was a runner-up finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he lost in a playoff to Ryan Fox.
Higgs, 33, hasn’t helped himself this fall. He was 112th to begin the seven-event circuit and has fallen back after a series of lackluster finishes.
5. Isaiah Salinda
FedExCup Fall rank: 104th
Salinda has shown flashes of the immense talent that made him one of the most hyped of the 2025 PGA TOUR rookies, finishing third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and adding another top 10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 28-year-old will need to flash at some point in the final three events to keep his card for another year.
Worst-ball scramble with PGA TOUR rookies | Episode 2 | Rocket Rookies Classic
Salinda is still trying to make good on the incredible potential he displayed earlier in his career. The Californian is a former Walker Cup participant and U.S. Amateur semifinalist. He helped Stanford win the 2019 NCAA Championship and finished T6 individually (a title won by Collin Morikawa). Salinda earned his card via the Korn Ferry Tour. As part of that TOURBound campaign, Salinda won the Panama Championship by eight strokes.