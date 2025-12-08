PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Harry Higgs betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Harry Higgs looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs finished tied for 45th at even par when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025 with hopes of improving his standing in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Higgs's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4569-65-72-74E

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Higgs's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--

    Higgs's recent performances

    • Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 25th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 14-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.049-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.177-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.373-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1020.002-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.500-1.065

    Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.177 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
    • Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

